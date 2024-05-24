These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.
Denka Co., Ltd.
(Securities Code: 4061)
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 165TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Date and Time:
Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Place:
Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, COREDO Muromachi 1 (reception desk on the 4th floor)
2-1,Nihonbashi-Muromachi2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit Committee Members)
Please exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
This year, the Company will not distribute souvenirs or beverages at the General Meeting of Shareholders. We appreciate your understanding.
Message from the Management
To Our Shareholders
In pursuit of our Purpose "Making the World a Better Place as Specialists in Chemistry," we will re-examine our core values of "Initiative," "Integrity," and "Empathy." By surely responding to changes in the assumptions of the management plan and ensuring our actions yield positive outcomes, we'll promptly get back on the path to growth.
Enclosed please find the Notice of Convocation of the 165th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to you for your continued support of Denka and make some observations concerning the Company's results and current initiatives.
May 29, 2024
Toshio Imai
Representative Director, President
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (fiscal 2023), the Japanese economy experienced a modest recovery, characterized by sluggish personal consumption due to increasing prices and a lack of vigor in capital investment. In the global economy, the growing sense of economic deceleration in China, alongside escalating prices and monetary tightening in Europe and the U.S. Against this backdrop, uncertainty about the future of the global economy increased.
Under these circumstances, the Group focused on expanding its business and securing profits by promoting the growth strategies set forth in the management plan "Mission 2030" based on the newly established vision.
As a result, net sales for fiscal 2023 totaled 389,263 million yen, down 18,295 million yen (4.5%) year on year, due to lower sales volumes of core products such as electronics & innovative products and chloroprene rubber, despite the positive effects of price revisions implemented in the previous fiscal year and higher proceeds from a weaker yen. On the earnings front, operating income was 13,376 million yen (down 18,947 million yen, or 58.6% year on year) and ordinary income was 5,474 million yen (down 22,550 million yen, or 80.5% year on year) due to a decrease in sales volume of core products and increased costs for the progress of specialization. Profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 11,947 million yen (down 821 million yen, or 6.4% year on year), reflecting extraordinary loss on liquidation of business and extraordinary gain on sales of investment securities resulting from the reduction of strategic shareholdings.
In the first year of the management plan, "Mission 2030," we were unable to increase sales volume sufficient to offset the increase in upfront investment and other costs planned under the previous management plan "Denka Value-Up" due to changes in the assumptions of the management plan. In addition, the Company had to suffer severe business results due to the impact of the Noto Peninsula earthquake and an impairment loss associated with the termination of norovirus vaccine development.
"Mission 2030," our eight-year management plan, places "Business Value Creation" at the core of our growth strategy, and aims to make all of Denka's businesses "three-star businesses" that fulfill the three elements of Specialty, Megatrends and Sustainability, and focus on ICT&Energy, Healthcare, and Sustainable Living, the three areas of focus derived from the envisioned future world and megatrends. The three growth strategies, including "Business Value Creation," "Human Resources Value Creation," and "Management Value Creation," are the unchanging long-term policies that we will continue to promote. However, in order to overcome the current difficult situation, we have to urgently respond to the changes in the assumptions of the management plan so that we can restore our business performance to a growth track while also controlling financial aspects. Specifically, first, we will accelerate portfolio transformation including selling or exiting a business. Making the profitability improvement of the chloroprene rubber business a top priority, we will carefully examine demand trends, optimal production capacity, etc. to determine drastic measures. Second, we will review our investment plan. In other words, the priority for investment projects will be clarified for more careful selection and, if changes in business environment makes a project less urgent, we will postpone such a project. We are determined to be very strict in selecting investment projects and review the timing and others. Furthermore, with the full commitment of the top management, we will vigorously promote company-wide cost reduction projects. This project is not just for cost reduction. Rather, we will adopt best practices new to us in order not only to reduce cost and improve operational efficiency but to help employees grow; thereby, the entire company will work together to contribute not only to "Business Value Creation" but also to "Human Resources Value Creation" and "Management Value Creation."
With regard to our response to the serious incident and improprieties that occurred in fiscal 2023, we are mindful that ensuring safety at the manufacturing site and assuring product quality are essential requirements for a manufacturing company, and we take the recommendations of the Accident Investigation Committee and the external investigation committee very seriously. We are determined not to recur such incidents by taking a wide range of preventive measures in the areas of governance, management, processes, and human resources management.
The entire Group will once again reaffirm our core values of "Initiative," "Integrity," and "Empathy" which we cherish. To fulfill the Purpose of "Making the world a better place as specialists in chemistry," we will actively pursue the three growth strategies outlined in our management plan "Mission 2030" and will promptly get back on the path to growth, ensuring that the measures taken in response to changes in the assumptions of the management plan yield positive results.
We hope we can count on the continued understanding and support of our shareholders in this endeavor.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
It is proposed that the surplus be appropriated as follows:
Matters concerning year-end dividends
In April 2023, the Company launched "Mission 2030," an eight-year management plan covering the period through fiscal 2030. Under this plan, the Company is working to enhance its corporate value by focusing on both financial and non-financial aspects, with the three growth strategies of "Business Value Creation," "Human Resources Value Creation," and "Management Value Creation." To create business value, we aim to make all of Denka's businesses "three-star businesses" that fulfill the three elements of Specialty, Megatrends, and Sustainability, and focus on ICT&Energy, Healthcare, and Sustainable Living, the three areas of focus derived from the envisioned future world and megatrends.
While we pursue strategic investments and engage in research and development to actualize these objectives, we aim to attain a total return ratio of 50% throughout the eight-year span of the management plan. Furthermore, we are committed to actively distributing profits to shareholders by either maintaining or increasing the dividend per share, with due consideration to future cash flows and other factors.
Shareholder returns
under Management Plan
"Mission 2030"
Aim to maintain or increase the dividend per share based on a target return ratio of 50% (cumulative total for the eight years of the management plan)
- Total payout ratio = (Dividends paid + treasury stock purchased) / consolidated net income
With respect to the year-end dividend for the 165th term, in view of the above, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of ¥40 per share, as follows. Combined with the interim dividend, the annual dividends will be ¥100 per share, for a total payout ratio of 72.1%.
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof ¥40 per share of common stock of the Company Total amount of dividends: ¥3,450,916,840
- Effective date of dividends from surplus
June 21, 2024
Proposal No. 2: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit Committee Members)
The terms of office of five (5) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit Committee Members; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of five (5) Directors is proposed.
The candidates for Directors are as follows.
No.
Name
Positions and responsibilities at the Company
Attendance at
Board of
Directors
meetings
1
Reappointed
Manabu
Chairman and Director
14/14
Yamamoto
(100%)
2
Reappointed
Toshio Imai
Representative Director, President and Chief
14/14
Executive Officer
(100%)
Representative Director, Senior Managing
Executive Officer
14/14
3
Reappointed
Kazuo Takahashi
Chief Technical Officer (CTO)
In charge of Purchasing Dept., Logistics Dept.,
(100%)
Environment and Safety Dept., Quality Assurance
Dept., Engineering Dept.
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)
10/10
Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)
(100%)
Corporate Planning Dept., Best Practice Promoting
4
Reappointed
Ikuo Ishida
(Since taking
Dept., HR Dept.,
office in June
In charge of Corporate Communications Dept.,
2023)
Denka Corporation, Denka Chemicals GmbH,
Chinese Business
New
appointment
-/-
5
Outside
Rumiko Nakata
Independent
(-)
Director
(planned)
Reappointed: Candidate for reappointment as Director
New appointment: Candidate for new appointment as Director
Outside: Candidate for Outside Director
Independent Director: Independent Director as notified to the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Name
(Date of birth)
Number of
No. [Director since]
Career summary and significant concurrent positions, etc.
shares of the
[Director's term of
Company held
office]
April 1981
Joined the Company
June 2004
General Manager of Functional Ceramics Div. of
Electronics Materials Business Group of the Company
April 2009
Executive Officer, General Manager of Electronics
(Reappointed)
Materials Div. of Electronics Materials Business Group of
the Company
Manabu Yamamoto
April 2011
Senior Executive Officer of the Company
28,104
April 2013
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Electronics &
(of the shares
(March 31, 1956)
Age: 68
Innovative Products of the Company
above, number
June 2013
Director and Managing Executive Officer of the
of shares to be
[June 2013]
Company
delivered
[11 years at the
April 2015
General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. of the
pursuant to
Company
stock delivery
conclusion of this
April 2016
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the
trust system
Ordinary General
Company
14,704)
Meeting of
June 2016
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Koatsu
Shareholders]
Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd. (until June 2019)
April 2017
Representative Director, President and Chief Executive
1
April 2021
Officer of the Company
Chairman and Representative Director of the Company
April 2023
Chairman and Director of the Company (present)
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]
Through work experience at overseas subsidiaries and many years of responsibility for the
electronics materials business division, Mr. Manabu Yamamoto possesses international
viewpoints and adequate operational experience. After he supervised new business
strategies and accounting and finance strategies across the entire Denka Group as the
executive responsible for management strategy, accounting and finance, and investor
Attendance at Board
relations and corporate communications divisions, Mr. Yamamoto promoted the previous
of Directors
management plan, "Denka Value-Up," as Representative Director, President. As Chairman
meetings
and Director, he currently serves in the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors,
14/14 (100%)
based on his deep knowledge and understanding of the Group. The Company has judged
that he can appropriately fulfill the role of supervising the business execution of Directors
and Executive Officers, and requests his election as Director.
[Message to shareholders]
As Chairman of the Board of Directors, I will support the activities of the executive
structure to overcome current major issues and promote "Mission 2030" through further
revitalization of the Board of Directors, thereby enhancing corporate value.
Notes: 1. No material relationship of interest exists between the Company and the above candidate.
2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to cover legal damages, litigation expenses and others in the event that a claim for damages is made against the insured persons, including Directors of the Company. If the appointment of the candidate above is approved, then he will become an insured person under the contract. The Company intends to renew this insurance contract with the same contents at the time of the renewal.
Name
(Date of birth)
Number of
No. [Director since]
Career summary and significant concurrent positions, etc.
shares of the
[Director's term of
Company held
office]
April 1982
Joined the Company
(Reappointed)
October 2006 General Manager, Styrene Div. of the Company
June 2011
General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. of the
Toshio Imai
Company
23,646
April 2013
Executive Officer, Assistant to General Manager,
(of the shares
(January 25 1959)
Elastomers & Performance Plastics of the Company
above, number
Age: 65
April 2015
General Manager, Elastomers & Performance Plastics of
of shares to be
the Company
[June 2019]
delivered
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer of the Company
pursuant to
[5 years at the
April 2019
General Manager, Denka Value-Up Promotion Dept. of
stock delivery
conclusion of this
the Company
trust system
Ordinary General
June 2019
Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Meeting of
April 2020
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the
9,746)
Shareholders]
April 2021
Company
Representative Director, President and Chief Executive
2
Officer of the Company (present)
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Toshio Imai possesses an international perspective and adequate operational
experience, including work experience at overseas subsidiaries, and taking responsibility
for the styrene and elastomer businesses over many years. After taking charge of business
strategy for the Denka Group as a whole, including overseas businesses, as the executive
responsible for management strategy and investor relations and corporate communications
Attendance at Board
divisions, he currently serves as Representative Director, President. Based on his rich
of Directors
experience and impressive track record in Company administration, it is hence judged by
meetings
the Company that he can appropriately fulfil the role of determining important business
14/14 (100%)
execution and supervising the business execution of Directors and Executive Officers, and
requests his election as Director.
[Message to shareholders]
To achieve the goals of our medium-term management plan "Mission 2030," we will make every effort to promote "Business Value Creation," "Human Resources Value Creation," and "Management Value Creation" to realize our aim of "making the world a better place as specialists in chemistry."
Notes: 1. No material relationship of interest exists between the Company and the above candidate.
2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to cover legal damages, litigation expenses and others in the event that a claim for damages is made against the insured persons, including Directors of the Company. If the appointment of the candidate above is approved, then he will become an insured person under the contract. The Company intends to renew this insurance contract with the same contents at the time of the renewal.
