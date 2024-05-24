Company's Systems and Policies

Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Operations

The Company has determined the following by the resolution of the Board of Directors as a system to ensure the appropriate execution of duties.

Systems to ensure that Directors' and employees' execution of duties complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation

The Board of Directors of the Company performs important decision-making concerning business execution in accordance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, and the Board of Directors Regulations and oversees Directors' and Executive Officers' execution of duties.

Executive Directors and Executive Officers execute their duties under supervision by the President and oversee employees' execution of duties at divisions for which they are responsible.

The Audit Committee performs investigations of matters including the development and implementation status of internal control systems by attending corporate and other important meetings, receiving briefings from Directors, reviewing important documents, and other means, and audits the execution of duties by Directors from an independent standpoint.

The Company establishes the Denka Group Ethics Policy as a set of action guidelines for all the officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries concerning compliance, and corporate rules and regulations are established to ensure compliance with specific laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.

In accordance with the provisions of the Denka Group Ethics Policy, the Company maintains a resolute attitude against antisocial forces and does not provide any payoff. Based on this policy, the Company establishes an internal system.

Regarding internal audits, the Company establishes the Internal Control Department as a dedicated department that conducts comprehensive internal auditing. In addition, regarding specialized or specific fields, business units and various committees provide education on compliance with rules and regulations and audit compliance statuses according to functions and report to the responsible officers, as necessary.

The Internal Control Department also performs assessment of statuses of design and operation of internal controls for the purpose of preparing a "report of internal control over financial reporting" specified by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and reports the result to the responsible officer.

The Company establishes the Compliance Hotline System to supplement internal audits by the departments described above to swiftly identify and address any violations.

Systems for storage and management of information related to Directors' execution of duties The Company records information related to Directors' execution of duties in accordance with the

Board of Directors Regulations, job descriptions, and other internal rules and regulations, and stores and manages such information based on the document retention regulations.

3) Rules and other systems for management of risk of loss

The Company formulates the Risk Management Guidelines to provide policies for responding to incidents that may greatly affect corporate activities.

Regarding such items as the environment, health and safety, and quality control, cross- organizational committees are established to comprehensively manage risks. Regarding items unique to departments, the relevant departments are responsible for managing associated risks.

4) Systems to ensure that Directors' execution of duties is efficient

The Company adopts the executive officer system to optimize the management decision-making function of the Board of Directors and to strengthen each function of business execution and oversight by separating them.

Apart from the Board of Directors as the decision-making body, the Company establishes the Management Committee consisting of Directors (including Directors who are Audit Committee Members) and some Executive Officers. Depending on the agenda, relevant executive officers also participate in the meeting of the Management Committee to streamline and accelerate deliberation on important managerial matters.

For such important matters as budget formulation and capital investment, the Company sets up deliberative councils or special committees by function.