June 24, 2024

Denka Company Limited

Denka Polymer Co., Ltd.

The acquisition of International Sustainable Carbon Certification ISCC PLUS Certification by Our Company

and Our Group Companies

- Expanding the use of recycled materials for the products -

Denka Company Limited (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshio Imai) and Denka Polymer Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Koto-ku, Tokyo; President: Tomomichi Takahashi) hereby announce the acquisition of ISCC PLUS Certification, one of the international certification systems for sustainable products.

ISCC PLUS Certification is an international certification system that manages and secures products made from sustainable raw materials such as recycled materials and biomass on the supply chain. The acquisition of this certification enabled the handling of ISCC PLUS certified products to which sustainable raw materials are allocated by the mass balance method (*1).

The Denka Group ranks the promotion of the circular economy of styrene materials as one of the policies to work on in the Management Plan "Mission 2030". Looking ahead to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, we will promote the development of sustainable products that contribute to the realization of safe, secure, and comfortable daily life, and we will satisfy the needs of society and customers to reduce the environmental load and further strengthen our efforts to realize a sustainable society.

Company name, Operation site Product Timing of acquisition o certification ■ Denka Company Limited Styrene monomer Styrene resin May 2024 Chiba Plant Styrene sheet ■ Denka Singapore Pte Ltd. Styrene resin January 2023 ■ Denka Polymer Co., Ltd. Food containers (BOPS products in general) May 2024 Goi Plant

The Denka Group hereby undertakes and declares its commitment to comply with the requirements of ISCC PLUS Certification in accordance with the latest regulations of ISCC.

Toyo Styrene Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Kenjiro Ishizuka), an affiliate company accounted for using the equity method, has also acquired ISCC PLUS Certification. See the website of Toyo Styrene Co., Ltd. for details.

Denka Company Limited will continue contributing to people's daily lives and society by applying its world-class chemistry know-how based on the Purpose of Mission 2030: "Make the world a better place as specialists in chemistry."