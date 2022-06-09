Denmark Bancshares : 1Q2022 Earnings Release

Jacqui A. Engebos, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (920) 863‐2161, DenmarkState.com
Denmark Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings
DENMARK, Wis. (June 8, 2022) - Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("DBI") has reported the following earnings for the first quarter of 2022. It is important to understand that DBI's pending merger with Bank First Corporation, which is expected to close in the 3rd quarter of 2022, had a material impact on DBI's results of operations for the first quarter of 2022.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
Financial Condition (1)
Total Loans
$472,170
$479,057
$476,986
Allowance for credit losses
7,721
7,741
7,750
Investment securities
32,840
36,462
33,383
Assets
682,670
687,644
654,112
Deposits
610,995
614,497
578,331
Other borrowed funds
899
933
6,034
Stockholders' equity
67,671
68,026
66,504
Book value per share
$21.81
$21.99
$21.11
Financial Ratios
Average equity to average assets
10.09%
10.22%
10.21%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)
10.11%
10.15%
10.18%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
13.61%
13.37%
13.98%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
14.86%
14.62%
15.24%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)
1.64%
1.62%
1.56%
Loans past due 30 to 90 days to total loans
0.54%
0.00%
0.00%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.07%
0.09%
0.10%
Non-performing loans to allowance for credit losses
4.02%
5.82%
6.28%
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
Operating Results
2022
2021
Interest income
$5,204
$5,974
Interest expense
431
1,126
Net interest income
4,773
4,848
Provision for credit losses
0
75
Noninterest income
782
1,558
Noninterest expense
4,532
4,188
Income tax expense
279
545
Net income
744
1,598
Net income per share
$0.24
$0.51
Operating Ratios
Return on average equity
4.35%
9.65%
Return on average assets
0.44%
0.98%
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent)
2.96%
2.91%
(1) As of the period ending
About Denmark Bancshares, Inc.
DBI, headquartered in Denmark, Wisconsin, is a diversified one‐bank holding company. Denmark State Bank, DBI's subsidiary bank, is an independent community bank that offers full‐service banking offices in Denmark, Bellevue, Howard, Lawrence, Reedsville, Shawano and Whitelaw, Wisconsin, serving primarily Brown, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Shawano and Sheboygan Counties. DSB offers a wide variety of financial products and services including loans, deposits, mortgage banking, and investment services. For more information about DSB, visit www.DenmarkState.com.
DISCLAIMER:
The financial information presented in this news release is unaudited and does not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.
In addition, this news release contains forward‐looking statements about the financial condition, results of operations and business of DBI and DSB. Forward‐looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward‐looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the control of DBI, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those indicated by the forward‐looking statements. These factors include certain credit, market, operational, liquidity and interest rate risks associated with the company's business and operations. Other factors include changes in general business and economic conditions, developments (including collection efforts) relating to the identified non‐performing loans and other problem loans and assets, world events, competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation.
Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and DBI does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.
Denmark Bancshares Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:21:11 UTC.