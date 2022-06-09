Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Denmark Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMKBA   US24847N1063

DENMARK BANCSHARES, INC.

(DMKBA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:27 2022-06-06 pm EDT
38.42 USD   -0.21%
12:22pDENMARK BANCSHARES : 1Q2022 Earnings Release
PU
03/02DENMARK BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. - DMKBA
BU
01/20DENMARK BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. - DMKBA
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denmark Bancshares : 1Q2022 Earnings Release

06/09/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

103 E. Main St.

P.O. Box 130

Denmark, WI 54208‐0130

Phone: (920) 863‐2161

Fax: (920) 863‐6159

DenmarkState.com

For more information, contact:

Scot G. Thompson, President and CEO

Jacqui A. Engebos, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (920) 863‐2161, DenmarkState.com

Denmark Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings

DENMARK, Wis. (June 8, 2022) - Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("DBI") has reported the following earnings for the first quarter of 2022. It is important to understand that DBI's pending merger with Bank First Corporation, which is expected to close in the 3rd quarter of 2022, had a material impact on DBI's results of operations for the first quarter of 2022.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

Financial Condition (1)

Total Loans

$472,170

$479,057

$476,986

Allowance for credit losses

7,721

7,741

7,750

Investment securities

32,840

36,462

33,383

Assets

682,670

687,644

654,112

Deposits

610,995

614,497

578,331

Other borrowed funds

899

933

6,034

Stockholders' equity

67,671

68,026

66,504

Book value per share

$21.81

$21.99

$21.11

Financial Ratios

Average equity to average assets

10.09%

10.22%

10.21%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)

10.11%

10.15%

10.18%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

13.61%

13.37%

13.98%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.86%

14.62%

15.24%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)

1.64%

1.62%

1.56%

Loans past due 30 to 90 days to total loans

0.54%

0.00%

0.00%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.07%

0.09%

0.10%

Non-performing loans to allowance for credit losses

4.02%

5.82%

6.28%

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

Operating Results

2022

2021

Interest income

$5,204

$5,974

Interest expense

431

1,126

Net interest income

4,773

4,848

Provision for credit losses

0

75

Noninterest income

782

1,558

Noninterest expense

4,532

4,188

Income tax expense

279

545

Net income

744

1,598

Net income per share

$0.24

$0.51

Operating Ratios

Return on average equity

4.35%

9.65%

Return on average assets

0.44%

0.98%

Interest rate spread (tax equivalent)

2.96%

2.91%

(1) As of the period ending

About Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

DBI, headquartered in Denmark, Wisconsin, is a diversified one‐bank holding company. Denmark State Bank, DBI's subsidiary bank, is an independent community bank that offers full‐service banking offices in Denmark, Bellevue, Howard, Lawrence, Reedsville, Shawano and Whitelaw, Wisconsin, serving primarily Brown, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Shawano and Sheboygan Counties. DSB offers a wide variety of financial products and services including loans, deposits, mortgage banking, and investment services. For more information about DSB, visit www.DenmarkState.com.

DISCLAIMER:

The financial information presented in this news release is unaudited and does not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

In addition, this news release contains forward‐looking statements about the financial condition, results of operations and business of DBI and DSB. Forward‐looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward‐looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the control of DBI, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those indicated by the forward‐looking statements. These factors include certain credit, market, operational, liquidity and interest rate risks associated with the company's business and operations. Other factors include changes in general business and economic conditions, developments (including collection efforts) relating to the identified non‐performing loans and other problem loans and assets, world events, competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation.

Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and DBI does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.

###

27319055.2

Disclaimer

Denmark Bancshares Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DENMARK BANCSHARES, INC.
12:22pDENMARK BANCSHARES : 1Q2022 Earnings Release
PU
03/02DENMARK BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
01/20DENMARK BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
2021Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2020Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September..
CI
2020Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2020Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
2020OTC Markets Group Announces the 2020 OTCQX Best 50
AQ
2019Denmark Bancshares Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,1 M - -
Net income 2021 6,50 M - -
Net cash 2021 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,01x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DENMARK BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scot G. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacqui A. Engebos Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Arps Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas N. Hartman Director
John P. Olsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENMARK BANCSHARES, INC.59.17%119
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.86%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.23%169 163