Denmark Bancshares : 1Q2022 Earnings Release

DENMARK, Wis. (June 8, 2022) - Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("DBI") has reported the following earnings for the first quarter of 2022. It is important to understand that DBI's pending merger with Bank First Corporation, which is expected to close in the 3rd quarter of 2022, had a material impact on DBI's results of operations for the first quarter of 2022.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Results 2022 2021 Interest income $5,204 $5,974 Interest expense 431 1,126 Net interest income 4,773 4,848 Provision for credit losses 0 75 Noninterest income 782 1,558 Noninterest expense 4,532 4,188 Income tax expense 279 545 Net income 744 1,598 Net income per share $0.24 $0.51 Operating Ratios Return on average equity 4.35% 9.65% Return on average assets 0.44% 0.98% Interest rate spread (tax equivalent) 2.96% 2.91%

(1) As of the period ending

About Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

DBI, headquartered in Denmark, Wisconsin, is a diversified one‐bank holding company. Denmark State Bank, DBI's subsidiary bank, is an independent community bank that offers full‐service banking offices in Denmark, Bellevue, Howard, Lawrence, Reedsville, Shawano and Whitelaw, Wisconsin, serving primarily Brown, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Shawano and Sheboygan Counties. DSB offers a wide variety of financial products and services including loans, deposits, mortgage banking, and investment services. For more information about DSB, visit www.DenmarkState.com.

DISCLAIMER:

