Kelli Valade was a featured speaker at theWall Street Journal's(WSJ) 2024 Global Food Forum. The WSJ Global Food Forum brings together leaders from every corner of the food industry and agricultural economy to explore the forces shaping the future.
Kelli spoke on: Denny's: Serving Today's America
Stubborn inflation has led to a value war among restaurants. Denny's Chief Executive, Kelli Valade, discusses the diner's standing in this competition, its commitment to sustainability and catering to the changing American diet.
Click this link to watch the video:LINK
