    DENN   US24869P1049

DENNY'S CORPORATION

(DENN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 03:16:35 pm EDT
13.12 USD   -1.20%
02:44pDENNY : Endless Breakfast Offers Relief On Wallets
PU
04/12Citigroup Starts Denny's at Neutral With $15 Price Target
MT
04/12Denny's Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call on May 3, 2022
AQ
Denny : Endless Breakfast Offers Relief On Wallets

04/18/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
April 18, 2022 Denny's Endless Breakfast Offers Relief On Wallets By: Denny's PR Team

As part of their Open for Anything campaign, Denny's kicked off the end of March with a deal that offers guests Endless Breakfast at only $6.99 (prices vary by market). With unlimited pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hash browns, guests receive quality food at a great value during a time that dollars matter.

Read more about the recent story here.

Disclaimer

Denny's Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 18:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DENNY'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 436 M - -
Net income 2022 44,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends DENNY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,28 $
Average target price 18,63 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Chris Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Mark Wolfinger Director, CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Robert P. Verostek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda J. Lauderback Chairman
Michael L. Furlow Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENNY'S CORPORATION-17.00%820
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.03%91 449
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.57%39 078
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-12.74%16 396
SODEXO-8.67%11 121
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.56%4 800