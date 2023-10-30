D E N N Y ' S C O R P O R AT I O N
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
O C T O B E R T H R O U G H D E C E M B E R 2 0 2 3
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed either in this presentation or in its press releases. In addition, certain matters discussed in either this presentation or related press releases may constitute forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny's Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "hope", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date this presentation was published or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending; commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company's operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company's SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management's Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2022 (and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).
The presentation includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financials measures. All such measures are designated by an asterisk (*). The Company believes that, in addition to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company's credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company's ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company's operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. See Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations to the following GAAP measures:
$ Millions
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
YTD Sep
(except per share amounts)
2023
Operating Income
$73.6
$165.0
$6.7
$104.1
$60.6
$45.1
Net Income (Loss)
$43.7
$117.4
($5.1)
$78.1
$74.7
$17.0
Net Income (Loss) per Share
$0.67
$1.90
($0.08)
$1.19
$1.23
$0.30
Cash Provided By (Used In):
Operating Activities
$73.7
$43.3
($3.1)
$76.2
$39.5
$50.8
Investing Activities
($32.0)
$105.0
$4.7
$29.0
($86.6)
($3.0)
Financing Activities
($41.6)
($150.0)
($1.0)
($78.5)
$20.0
($50.2)
2
Q3 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Total Operating Revenue
$114.2M
Adjusted EBITDA*
Denny's Domestic System-Wide
Same-Restaurant Sales 1
1.8%
Versus 2022
Adjusted Free Cash Flow*
-
of Denny's Domestic Units Operating at
Least 18 Hours Per Day
93%
At End of Quarter
Share Repurchases
Portfolio
Seven New
One New
Openings
Opening
Including Two
International
Openings
Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA*
Leverage Ratio
$22.2M
$12.0M
$16.5M
2.99x
15.5% Increase vs Prior
37.5% Increase vs Prior
1.7M Shares Repurchased
Year Quarter
Year Quarter
Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non- consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-widesame-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
* See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
3
DENNY'S INC.
DENNY'S DOMESTIC AVERAGE WEEKLY SALES 3 & SAME-
RESTAURANT SALES 1
Denny's Q3 '23 Domestic Average Weekly Sales Outperformed Q3 '22 by 3.9%
Average Weekly Sales ($000s) 3
$40.0
$35.0
$30.0
$25.0
$20.0
$15.0
$10.0
$5.0
$0.0
Denny's Off-Premise Sales
Virtual Brands Off-Premise Sales
Denny's On-Premise Sales
2
Denny's Total Sales
Denny's Domestic System-WideSame-Restaurant Sales
$30.8
$35.2
$35.7
$35.1
$36.5
$36.7
$37.5
$36.5
1
$34.1
$34.5
$34.3
$33.6
$33.1
30%
Sales
1%
2%
-6%
$22.4
$23.3
$26.6
1%
2%
2%
3%
8%
3%
2%
10%
Restaurant
-1%
0%
-2%
-20%
$25.3
$26.2
$27.0
$25.2
$28.3
$28.1
$28.9
$29.1
$30.3
$29.6
-10%
Same-
$29.7
$30.0
$14.9
$26.5
$17.3
-33%
Wide
$14.4
-30%
-34%
$0.4
$1.1
-
$6.4
System
$1.0
$1.0
$0.9
$0.9
$0.9
$1.1
$1.1
$1.0
$1.0
-50%
Domestic
$3.8
$4.1
$4.2
-57%
$8.0
$7.9
$8.8
$8.1
$7.0
$7.2
$7.0
$6.5
$6.1
$6.5
$6.5
$6.2
$6.0
-70%
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
Q2 '21
Q3 '21
Q4 '21
Q1 '22
Q2 '22
Q3 '22
Q4 '22
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q3 '23
Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-widesame-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
2021 and 2022 Denny's domestic system-widesame-restaurant sales 1 are versus 2019.
5
Domestic average weekly sales reflect sales for company and franchised restaurants on Denny's proprietary point of sale (POS) system.
DENNY'S OFF-PREMISE SALES
Off-Premise Sales Over-Index At the Dinner & Late-Night Dayparts, Which Are More Popular With
Younger Generations and More Diverse Guests.
Domestic Off-Premise Sales By Channel
Delivery -
100%
5%
3%
3%
2%
2%
2%
2%
1%
1%
1%
2%
Online
Dispatch
80%
43% 50% 52% 53% 56% 55% 54% 56% 57% 56% 56%
Delivery - 3rd
60%
Party (Includes
Virtual Brands)
40%
52% 47% 46% 44% 42% 43% 44% 42% 41% 43% 41%
Carry Out
20%
0%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023
The Burger Den is currently active in over 1,200 domestic l o c a t i o n s .
The Meltdown is currently active in over 1,000 domestic locations .
Breakfast & Lunch
Dinner & Late-Night
Weekday Weekend
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Sales Mix by Daypart1
68%
51%49%
76%
66%
32%
24%
34%
Dine In
Off-Premise
Sales Mix Weekday vs. Weekend1
60%40%
63%
69%
69%
37%
31%
31%
Dine In
Off-Premise
Data for the Fiscal Third Quarter 2023.
6
DENNY'S DOMESTIC FOOTPRINT
Total of 1,422 Restaurants in the U.S. with Strongest Presence in California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona 1
5
3
5
16
25
2
6
Top 10 U . S . Markets 1
DMA
Number of
Restaurants
Los Angeles
172
Houston
66
Phoenix
66
Dallas/Ft. Worth
53
Sacramento/Stockton
44
Orlando/Daytona
40
San Francisco/Oakland
39
San Diego
38
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
34
Las Vegas
33
% of Domestic System
41%
Data through Fiscal September ended September 27, 2023.
7
DENNY'S INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT
International Presence of 166 Restaurants in 14 Countries and U.S. Territories
Grown by ~91% Since Year End 2010 1
International Footprint 1
Country
United States Canada
Number of Restaurants
1,422
86
Puerto Rico
16
Mexico
15
Philippines
15
New Zealand
7
Honduras
6
United Arab Emirates
5
Guatemala
4
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Guam
Indonesia
Curaçao
United Kingdom
Total System
3
3
2
2
1
1
1,588
Data through Fiscal September ended September 27, 2023.
8
DENNY'S STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH FRANCHISEES
Well Diversified, Experienced, and Energetic Group of 210 Franchisees 1
• 35 franchisees with more than 10 restaurants each
collectively comprise approximately 66% of the franchise
Ownership of 1,522 Franchisee Restaurants 1
system.
• Approximately 20% of our franchisees operate multiple
concepts1 providing a well-rounded perspective within the
industry.
Number of
Franchised
Units
1
2-5
6-10
11-15
16-30
>30
Total
Number of
Franchisees as
Franchisees
% of Total
75
36%
72
34%
28
13%
13
6%
9
4%
13
6%
210
100%
Total
Franchised
Franchised
Units as % of
Units
Total
75
5%
224
15%
221
15%
167
11%
185
12%
65043%
1,522 100%
Data through Fiscal September ended September 27, 2023.
9
KEKE'S
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Denny's Corporation published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 20:50:03 UTC.