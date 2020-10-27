Denny : Investor Presentation November and December 2020
10/27/2020 | 06:15pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
N o v e m b e r a n d D e c e m b e r 2 0 2 0
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Denny's Corporation urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny's Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "hope", "will", and variations of such words and
similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company
expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, including the potential for further operational disruption from government mandates affecting restaurants; economic, public health, social and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending with respect to social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the level of success of the Company's operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard
to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from
time to time set forth in the Company's SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management's Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2019 (and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).
The presentation includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financials measures. All such measures are designated by an asterisk (*). The Company believes that, in addition to other financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of its operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for
compensation purposes, including bonuses for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used to evaluate its ability to service debt because the excluded charges do not have an impact on its prospective debt servicing capability and these adjustments are contemplated in its credit facility for the computation of its debt covenant ratios. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow for a given period as Adjusted EBITDA less the cash portion of interest expense net of interest income, capital expenditures, and cash taxes. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors because it represents a liquidity measure used to evaluate, among other things, operating effectiveness and is used in decisions regarding the allocation of resources. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income (loss) or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles. See Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2
DENNY'S INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
C O N S I S T E N T S A M E - S T O R E
S A L E S 1 G R O W T H
G L O B A L F O O T P R I N T
S T R O N G A D J U S T E D F R E E
C A S H F L O W * A N D
S H A R E H O L D E R R E T U R N
D U R A B L E B U S I N E S S
F O C U S E D O N T H E F U T U R E
Nine consecutive fiscal years of domestic system-widesame-store sales1 growth2
Strong same-store sales1 performance relative to peers
1,664 restaurants around the globe, including 1,519 domestic locations3
145 international locations across 13 countries and U.S. territories3
228 well diversified, experienced and energetic franchisees3
Generated nearly $417M in Adjusted Free Cash Flow* over the last 9 fiscal years2
Includes approximately $11M in real estate acquisitions2
Approximately $554M allocated to share repurchase program since November 20104
Sustained record of consistent financial performance
Recent transition to a more highly franchised model with reduced business risk
Established revitalization strategies to continue propelling the brand forward
See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (also called Adjusted Earnings per Share), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
Same-storesales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-widesame-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the
Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Data as of December 25, 2019, the end of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019.
Data as of September 23, 2020 the end of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020.
Data as of February 27, 2020 (date the Company suspended share repurchases).
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 3
COVID-19
BUSINESS UPDATE
SALES INNOVATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID -19
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 5
DENNY'S ON DEMAND®
$ Thousands
Average Weekly Off-Premise Sales Have Grown 83% From Pre-Pandemic Levels
To Fiscal October 2020
Average Domestic Restaurant Sales by Channel per Week
Off-Premise Sales Dine-In SalesTotal Sales
$40.0
$32.9
$32.3
$35.0
$30.0
$26.9
$23.6
$24.9
$25.0
$22.2
$20.3
$21.2
$20.0
$28.9
$28.3
$17.6
$15.0
$22.2
$12.2
$12.6
$13.3
$13.9
$15.8
$10.0
$8.5
$2.6
$5.0
$4.0
$4.0
$4.7
$8.3
$9.6
$7.7
$7.9
$8.3
$7.8
$7.3
$0.0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct 1
1st
>90%
~64%
~63%
Family Dining Chain
Domestic
Online Transactions
Incidence Rate of
to Launch Mobile &
Restaurants Active
from 18 - 44 Year
Breakfast Plates for
Online Ordering
with Delivery2
Old Guests3
Off-Premise Orders3
Nationally
Preliminary results.
Data as of September 23, 2020.
Data for the Fiscal Third Quarter 2020.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 6
HEALTH AND SAFTEY PROTOCOLS
We Remain Focused on the Safety and Wellbeing of Our Guests, Restaurant
Teams, Franchisees, Employees and Suppliers
Enhanced training materials and communications distributed to entire system of restaurants
Reinforcing strict food safety procedures, handwashing and personal hygiene standards, and enhanced daily deep cleaning protocols
Remain in close contact with public health officials and government agencies to ensure all public health concerns are addressed
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 7
CONSUMER COMMUNICATION
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 8
CURRENT TRENDS AND REOPENINGS
Domestic Same-Store Sales1
Open Dining Rooms
Off-Premise Only
Domestic System-WideSame-Store Sales
(10%)
(20%)
(29%)
(24%)
(24%)
(33%)
(26%)
(30%)
(36%)
(28%)
(40%)
(47%)
(35%)
(39%)
(33%)
(50%)
(41%)
(39%)
(47%)
(60%)
(65%)
(55%)
(70%)
(74%)
(68%)
(80%)
(76%) (76%)
(69%)
Oct 2
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Average Domestic Dining Rooms
1,800
Open Dining Rooms
Off-Premise Only
Temporary Closures
480
378
120
47
35
22
19
1,600
1,400
237
444
369
207
327
1,200
1,000
800
938
1,244
1,289
600
1,127
1,060
1,087
1,044
400
200
222
0
2
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
2
Apr
Same-storesales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-widesame-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Preliminary results.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 9
COVID-19 BUSINESS RESPONSE
Franchisee
Support
Cost Savings
Initiatives
Deferral of remodels and most domestic development commitments
Deferral and abatement of royalty and advertising fees
Lease deferral for franchisees operating in properties we own as well as sublease relief to franchisees
Offering royalty incentive for those restaurants open during the late night daypart
Secured relief from key vendors and primary third-party franchise lenders
Approximately 99% of domestic franchise restaurants have received or been approved for funding under Paycheck Protection Program1
Suspended travel and canceled in-person field meetings
Placed holds on all open corporate and field positions
Significantly reduced restaurant level staffing across company portfolio
Reduced compensation for Board of Directors and multiple levels of management
Corporate furloughs and reduction in workforce
Analyzing potential federal tax credits
Suspended share repurchases
Capital
Allocation
Borrowed under credit facility to provide enhanced financial flexibility at the onset of COVID-19
Entered into second amendment to current credit agreement2, waiving financial covenants for three quarters with certain restrictions
Subsequent to the second quarter, raised net proceeds of $69.6M that were used to pay down the credit facility through the issuance and sale of 8.0M shares of common stock
Data as of July 22, 2020
The Second Amendment to the current agreement was effective May 13, 2020. For further details, see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 10
DENNY'S BRAND
EXECUTION OF BRAND REVITALIZATION STRATEGY
DRIVING RESULTS
"Become the World's Largest, Most Admired and
Beloved Family of Local Restaurants"
Deliver a
Consistently
Grow
Drive
Differentiated
Operate
Profitable
the Global
and Relevant
Great
Growth for All
Franchise
Brand
Restaurants
Stakeholders
E nabled T hrough Technology a nd Training
+
C lose C ollaboration w ith Franchise Pa r tners
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 12
DELIVERING A DIFFERENTIATED
AND RELEVANT BRAND
Welcome to America's Diner where we serve classic, comforting food at a
fair price around the clock for unpretentious, everyday occasions.
Food
Service
Atmosphere
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 13
FOCUS ON BETTER QUALIT Y, MORE
CRAVEABLE PRODUCTS
Approximately 80% of Core Menu Entrées Changed or Improved Since Our Revitalization Began
Leading to Significant Improvement in Taste and Quality Scores and Sales Growth
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 14
EVERYDAY VALUE HELPING TO DRIVE TRAFFIC
High awareness as 1 in 5 guests say they visit Denny's because of $2468 Value Menu®
Utilize local and national media targeting popular products like the Everyday Value Slam®
A positive guest response to new LTO value entrées in 2019, resulted in total value incidence rate of over 19%, including a $2468 incidence rate of approximately 14%
In Q3 2020, total value incidence rate of over 21%, including $2468 of approximately 18%
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 15
THE MODERN AMERICAN FAMILY
Who they are:
Largely identify as part of the Millennial generation
Have a family-first focus and are increasingly becoming multi-generational (especially amongst Hispanics)
Are time-pressed, have multiple demands on family schedule
Have a multi-screen approach to life, moving to streaming audio and video through mobile devices and Smart TVs
How we are connecting with them:
TV
Digital Video
Content
Digital & Social
Data & Tech
Search
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 16
REMODELS KEY TO REVITALIZING LEGACY BRAND
Heritage 2.0
Heritage
Legacy Denny's
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 17
FOCUS ON CONSISTENTLY OPERATING GREAT RESTAURANTS LEADING TO SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT
Investments in training talent, tools, and strategies, such as Ignite E-Learning and our latest Delight & Make It Right service programs, driving improvements in service scores
Denny's Pride Review Program used to evaluate and share best practices
Close collaboration with franchisees to drive improvements in speed of service and margins
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 18
DOMESTIC FOOTPRINT
To t al o f 1 , 519 Re s t aur ant s i n t he U . S . 1 w i t h St r o ng e s t P r e s e nc e i n
C al i f o r ni a, A r i z o na, Tex as, and F l o r i da
6
5
10 8
25 2
6
TOP 10 U.S. MARKETS1
DMA
UNITS
Los Angeles
176
Phoenix
64
Houston
63
Dallas/Ft. Worth
52
Sacramento/Stockton
48
San Francisco/Oakland
40
Orlando/Daytona
40
San Diego
38
Chicago
37
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
35
1. Data as of September 23, 2020, the end of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 19
INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT
I n t e rn a t i o n a l P r e s e n c e o f 1 4 5 R e s t a ur a n t s i n 1 3 C o u n t r i e s a n d U . S . Te r r i t o r i es
h a s G r o w n b y O v e r 6 5 % S i n c e Ye a r E n d 2 010 1
Honduras
Guatemala City
Ontario
Philippines
United States
1,519
Canada
77
Puerto Rico
15
Mexico
12
Philippines
10
New Zealand
7
Honduras
6
United Arab Emirates
6
Costa Rica
3
El Salvador
2
Guam
2
Guatemala
2
Indonesia
2
United Kingdom
1
1. Data as of September 23, 2020, the end of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 20
STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH FRANCHISEES
We l l D i v e r s i f i e d, Ex pe r i e nc e d, and Ene r g e t i c G r o up o f 2 2 8 Fr anc hi s e e s 1
35 franchisees with more than 10 restaurants each collectively compromise approximately 65% of the franchise system.
Strong support and energy at the 2019
Annual Denny's Franchisee Association
Convention for returns on quality investments in food, service, and atmosphere.
Owner ship of 1 , 598 Franchisee Restaurants 1
Number of
Number of
Franchisees
Total
Franchised
Franchised
Franchised
Units as % of
Franchisees
as % of Total
Units
Units
Total
1
79
35%
79
5%
2-5
82
36%
236
15%
6-10
32
14%
255
16%
11-15
13
6%
159
10%
16-30
10
4%
214
13%
>30
12
5%
655
41%
Total
228
100%
1,598
100%
1. Data as of September 23, 2020, the end of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 21
STRONG COLLABORATION WITH FRANCHISEES
Denny's Franchisee
Marketing Brand Advisory
Operations Brand Advisory
Association
Council
Council
Annual Convention
Menu Innovation
Training Initiatives
Steering Committee Meetings
Media Support
Pride Reviews
Joint Board Meetings
Product Testing
Operations Support
Supply Chain Oversight
Development Brand Advisory
Technology Brand Advisory
Committee
Council
Council
Purchase Product for System
Outperformed PPI by Avg of ~1ppt Each Year Over the Last Decade
Successful Heritage Remodels
Prototype Development
Lease & Asset Management
Customer Facing Technology
Denny's On Demand
Common POS Platform
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 22
RECENT
PERFORMANCE
TOTAL SYSTEM SALES1 AND
ADJUSTED EBITDA* GROW TH
Total System Sales1 Have Grown by Over $550 Million Since 2011
Total System Sales1
Adjusted EBITDA*
$3.0
$2.93
$2.9
$2.89
$2.85
$2.8
$2.79
$2.73
$2.7
$2.64
$Bs
$2.6
$2.48
$2.51
$2.5
$2.4 $2.36
$2.3
$2.2
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1. Total system sales is a non-GAAP measure representing the sum of sales generated at all Denny's locations worldwide, including franchise and licensed restaurants which are non-consolidated entities. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, total system sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our
results as reported under GAAP.
$110.0
$105.3
$105.0
$103.3
$100.0
$100.2
$96.8
$95.0
$Ms
$90.0
$88.8
$85.0
$81.7
$83.1
$80.0
$78.6
$78.0
$75.0
$70.0
$65.0
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (also called Adjusted Earnings per Share), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 24
FRANCHISED AND COMPANY RESTAURANT SALES
History of Steady Growth in Franchised and Company Average Unit Volumes
Refranchising Strategy Benefited AUVs at Both Franchised and Company Restaurants in 2019
Franchised Restaurant AUVs
Company Restaurant AUVs
$3.0
$2.8
$2.6
$2.4
$2.2
$Ms
$2.0
$1.8
$1.5
$1.6
$1.6
$1.6
$1.6
$1.7
$1.6
$1.4
$1.4
$1.4
$1.4
$1.2
$1.0
$0.8
$0.6
$0.4
$0.2
$0.0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
$3.0
$2.8
$2.6
$2.5
$2.4
$2.1
$2.2
$2.3
$2.3
$2.3
$2.2
$1.9
$2.0
$2.0
$1.8
$Ms
$1.8
$1.6
$1.4
$1.2
$1.0
$0.8
$0.6
$0.4
$0.2
$0.0
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 25
FRANCHISE AND COMPANY MARGINS
Total Operating Margin1 Grew Over 19% From 2011 Through 2019
Highly Franchised Business Has Historically Provided Stable Operating Margins1
Franchise and Company Restaurant
Operating Margins1
$175.0
$153.6
$164.0
$165.1
$167.2
$162.7
$155.0
$136.4
$139.5
$138.8
$133.0
$135.0
$Ms
$115.0
$94.9
$98.8
$99.5
$104.0
$114.7
$95.0
$82.6
$88.0
$88.2
$92.9
$75.0
$55.0
$53.8
$58.7
$65.2
$65.6
$63.2
$51.5
$44.8
$45.9
$48.0
$35.0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Company Restaurant Operating Margin Franchise Operating Margin Total Operating Margin
1. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. Total Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. We define Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and present it as a percent of company restaurant sales. We define Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and present it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 26
SAME-STORE SALES1
Nine Consecutive Fiscal Years of Positive Domestic System-WideSame-Store Sales1 Growth
From 2011 Through 2019
7.0%
Domestic System-WideSame-Store Sales1
6.0%
5.8%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.8%
2.0%
2.0%
1.3%
1.1%
0.9%
0.8%
1.0%
0.7%
0.5%
0.0%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1. Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-widesame-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results as reported under GAAP.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 27
GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT
G r o w t h I ni t i at i v e s Enabl e d A ppr o x i m at e l y 3 8 0 N e w Re s t aur ant O pe ni ng s S i nc e 2 011
W i t h 9 5 % O pe ne d by Fr anc hi s e e s 1
70
61
60
5
50
50
46
45
40
40
5
38
8
14
39
6
6
7
30
30
30
56
9
14
20
41
34
32
37
36
32
10
21
16
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Domestic Openings
International Openings
System Openings
1. Data as of December 25, 2019, the end of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 28
ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE*
Growth in Adjusted Net Income Per Share* Between 2011 and 2019 Driven by Successful
Revitalization Initiatives and Share Repurchase Program
$0.80
$0.77
$60.0
Adjusted Net Income
$0.70
$0.68
$50.0
$0.58
Income* Net Adjusted
$0.60
$0.55
per Share*
$0.50
$0.43
$40.0
Millions) ($
$0.37
$0.31
$0.40
$0.26
$30.0
$0.30
$0.20
$42.3
$40.7
$44.6
$47.9
$20.0
$32.9
$36.7
$0.20
$29.3
$25.2
$10.0
$19.5
$0.10
$0.00
$0.0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adjusted Net Income*
Adjusted Net Income Per Share*
See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (also called Adjusted Earnings per Share), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 29
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW*
Nearly $417 Million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow* Generated Over Last 9 Fiscal Years
Adjusted Free Cash Flow* Impacted by ~$11 Million of Real Estate Acquisitions in 2019
$120 $100 $80
Millions
$60
$
$40 $20 $0
$82
$83
$89
$79
$78
$16
$22
$33
$16
$21
$1
$2
$4
$17
$12
$3
$5
$8
$9
$8
$49
$49
$48
$45
$42
$100
$103
$105
$32
$31
$34
$6
$3
$3
$20
$11
$15
$52
$51
$50
Cash capital expenditures include real estate acquisitions through like-kind
exchange transactions
$97
$25
$24
$18
$30
~$11
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Real Estate Acquisitions
Cash Interest
Cash Taxes
Cash Capital
Adjusted EBITDA*
Adjusted Free Cash Flow*
See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (also called Adjusted Earnings per Share), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 30
SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH FLEXIBILIT Y
Subsequent to the Recent Follow On Equity Offering, Total Debt is Slightly Lower Than YE 2019,
and Total Available Liquidity is Approximately $104 Million1
Total Debt* ($ Millions)
$600
$500
$400
$289.2
$317.1
$300
$263.3
$220.6
$215.7
$245.6
$256.5
$245.8
$200
$190.1
$173.1
$158.8
$100
$0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
20201
Total Debt
1. On May 13, 2020, we entered into an amendment to our credit agreement which temporarily waives certain financial covenants, increases the interest rate to LIBOR plus 3.00%, prohibits us from paying dividends and making stock repurchases and other general investments, restricts capital expenditures to $10 million in the aggregate through March 31, 2020, and adds a monthly minimum liquidity covenant, defined as the sum of unrestricted cash and revolver availability, ranging from $60 million to $70 million through May 26, 2021. Subsequent to the Second Quarter ended June 24, 2020, we raised $69.6 million in net proceeds from a public offering of common stock which we then utilized to paid down on the credit facility. As of September 23, 2020, the end of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020, we had $11.2 million cash on hand and $230.0 million outstanding on the credit facility yielding approximately $104 million of total available liquidity after considering the liquidity covenant.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 31
HISTORY OF CONSISTENTLY RETURNING
EXCESS CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS
Approximately $554 Million Allocated Towards Share Repurchases Since We
Started to Return Excess Capital to Shareholders in Late 20101
Allocated $34.2 million toward share repurchases during Q1 2020 before suspending share repurchases as of February 27, 2020
Terminated 10b5-1 trading plan on March 16, 2020
Paid an average of $10.26 per share to repurchase approximately $54 million shares resulting in a 44% net reduction in our share count since late 2010
On May 13, 2020, we entered into an amendment to our credit agreement which, among other things, temporarily prohibits us from paying dividends and making stock repurchases
SHARE REPURCHASES ($ Millions)
ASR
Total Share Repurchases
$105.8
$96.2
$82.9
$68.0
$36.0
$58.7
$34.2
$21.6
$22.2
$24.7
$50
$3.9
$25
$25
Q4
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2010
YTD1
1. Data as of February 27, 2020 (date the Company suspended share repurchases).
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 32
STOCK PRICE PERFORMANCE
Between 2010 and October 23, 2020, Denny's Stock Price Rose 187% Compared to the S&P Small Cap 600 Restaurants Index of 266% and S&P Small Cap 600 Index of 125%
600%
500%
400%
300%
200%
100%
0%
(100%)
DENN Up 187%
Refranchising Announcement
COVID-19 Pandemic
S&P Small Cap 600 Restaurants Index Up 266%
S&P Small Cap 600 Index Up 125%
2011 The
Beginning of
Denny's Brand
Revitalization
Sep-20
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
Mar-18
Dec-17
Sep-17
Jun-17
Mar-17
Dec-16
Sep-16
Jun-16
Mar-16
Dec-15
Sep-15
Jun-15
Mar-15
Dec-14
Sep-14
Jun-14
Mar-14
Dec-13
Sep-13
Jun-13
Mar-13
Dec-12
Sep-12
Jun-12
Mar-12
Dec-11
Sep-11
Jun-11
Mar-11
Dec-10
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 33
DENNY'S INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Consistentsame-storesales1growth through brand revitalization strategies to enhance food, service, and atmosphere
Global footprint supported by strong domestic presence and expanding international locations
Strong Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and shareholder returnsupported by
solid balance sheet with flexibility to support brand investments and a focus on highly accretive and shareholder friendly allocations of Adjusted Free Cash Flow*
Durable business focused on the futurewith a lower risk,highly-franchised
business model supported by established revitalization strategies and a sustained record of consistent financial performance
1. Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-widesame-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results as reported under GAAP.
*See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (also called Adjusted Earnings per Share), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 34
APPENDIX
EXPERIENCED AND COMMITTED
LEADERSHIP TEAM
John C. Miller, Chief Executive Officer joined Denny's in 2011 with over 30 years experience in restaurant operations and management. Prior to joining Denny's, served as President of Taco Bueno and spent 17 years with Brinker International where positions held included President of Romano's Macaroni Grill and President of Brinker's Mexican Concepts.
F. Mark Wolfinger, President joined Denny's in 2005 as Chief Financial Officer. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer of Danka Business
Systems and senior financial positions with Hollywood Entertainment, Metromedia Restaurant Group (operators of Bennigans, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Steak & Ale), and the Grand Metropolitan.
Christopher D. Bode, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Denny's in 2011, served as Chief Operating Officer of QSR Management, LLC (a franchisee of Dunkin' Donuts) and Vice President of Development & Construction of Dunkin' Brands, Inc. Before joining the restaurant industry, served as a United States Navy Communications Specialist.
John W. Dillon, Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer. Prior to joining Denny's in 2007, held multiple marketing leadership positions with various organizations, including 10 years with YUM! Brands/Pizza Hut, and was Vice President of Marketing for the National Basketball Association's Houston Rockets.
Stephen C. Dunn, Senior Vice President, Chief Global Development Officer. Prior to joining Denny's in 2004, held executive-level positions with Church's Chicken, El Pollo Loco, Mr. Gatti's, and TCBY. Earned the distinction of Certified Franchise Executive by the International Franchise Association Educational Foundation. Served as an Infantry Officer in the United States Army.
Michael L. Furlow, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Prior to joining Denny's in 2017, served as Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of IT at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and CEC Entertainment, Inc. (an operator and franchisor of Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza).
Gail S. Myers, Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Prior to joining Denny's in 2020, served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel,
Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer for American Tire Distributors, Inc., Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Counsel at U.S. Foods and Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Snyder's-Lance, Inc.
Robert P. Verostek, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Joined Denny's in 1999 and served in numerous leadership positions across the Finance and Accounting teams. Named Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis in 2012 and Chief Financial Officer is 2020. Prior experience includes various accounting roles for Insignia Financial Group.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 36
