Denny : Proxy Statement

April 6, 2023

203 E. Main Street

Spartanburg, South Carolina 29319

To Our Stockholders:

In 2022, we took several meaningful steps towards the long-term success of our business. Proactive succession planning by our Board of Directors culminated in a very thoughtful leadership transition with the appointment of Kelli Valade as our new Chief Executive Officer. She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience which will benefit our business for many years to come.

We successfully completed the acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Café, which transformed our business into a portfolio company with two complementary concepts. We evolved our organizational structure with the appointment of brand presidents at Denny's and Keke's to drive independent and brand-specific strategies, each supported by our shared services functions. Keke's operates in the fast-growing daytime eatery segment, providing an opportunity for incremental business growth through an accelerated pace of restaurant development.

The process of upgrading and improving kitchen equipment throughout Denny's domestic system was substantially completed during 2022. The $25 million investment, including approximately $5.7 million in direct support we provided to our franchise partners, is expected to yield long-term benefits through menu enhancements across all dayparts with new and improved product offerings. The new equipment is also expected to provide increased kitchen efficiency and productivity while also reducing food waste.

With kitchen equipment installations functionally complete, we will begin deploying restaurant technology updates to the Denny's system soon, including a new cloud-basedpoint-of-sale platform. These technology updates are expected to further enhance the overall guest experience while providing a foundation for future innovation.

Our speed to market as the first family dining brand to launch online ordering, payment and delivery options prior to the pandemic has served us well with an evolving guest that appreciates the convenience and strength of our off-premise technology and infrastructure. Further, our two virtual concepts, The Meltdown and The Burger Den, continue to drive consistent, incremental sales.

As we navigate a persistently challenged pandemic recovery, we continue to support our franchisees with multiple tools to assist in their efforts to return to full staffing. In so doing, franchise restaurants will be more capable of returning to pre-pandemic operating hours, and we have seen encouraging signs of progress.

We have built a diverse and inclusive workforce through our commitment to embracing the unique qualities of each employee and valuing differences in thought, culture, and experiences. In support of this commitment, we continually remind our restaurant operators of the Rules We Live By: 1) Everyone is welcome to dine at Denny's, 2) Everyone is treated like our favorite guest and 3) Everyone is shown kindness and respect.

Feeding our guests' bodies, minds and souls is our purpose and the reason we exist, and we are determined to fulfill that purpose while operating as a responsible steward for our planet and our people. That is why Denny's purchasing decisions are guided by a commitment to animal welfare and responsible sourcing. We have made great strides to reduce energy and waste and will continue dedicating resources to make our business more sustainable. Through our partnership with No Kid Hungry, we have raised a cumulative $12.5 million for children facing hunger in the U.S.

Sound strategies and effective leadership teams with a long-term focus have contributed to Denny's 69 years of endurance. Continued oversight of these strategies by our diverse and experienced Board, coupled with officer equity holding requirements, will ensure our focus on near-term success remains aligned with long-term stockholder interest and ultimately the fulfillment of our purpose for many years to come.

Thank you for your continued interest and ongoing support.

With Respect and Gratitude,