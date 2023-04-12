Denny : Proxy Statement

Advanced search
    DENN   US24869P1049

DENNY'S CORPORATION

(DENN)
April 6, 2023

203 E. Main Street

Spartanburg, South Carolina 29319

To Our Stockholders:

In 2022, we took several meaningful steps towards the long-term success of our business. Proactive succession planning by our Board of Directors culminated in a very thoughtful leadership transition with the appointment of Kelli Valade as our new Chief Executive Officer. She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience which will benefit our business for many years to come.

We successfully completed the acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Café, which transformed our business into a portfolio company with two complementary concepts. We evolved our organizational structure with the appointment of brand presidents at Denny's and Keke's to drive independent and brand-specific strategies, each supported by our shared services functions. Keke's operates in the fast-growing daytime eatery segment, providing an opportunity for incremental business growth through an accelerated pace of restaurant development.

The process of upgrading and improving kitchen equipment throughout Denny's domestic system was substantially completed during 2022. The $25 million investment, including approximately $5.7 million in direct support we provided to our franchise partners, is expected to yield long-term benefits through menu enhancements across all dayparts with new and improved product offerings. The new equipment is also expected to provide increased kitchen efficiency and productivity while also reducing food waste.

With kitchen equipment installations functionally complete, we will begin deploying restaurant technology updates to the Denny's system soon, including a new cloud-basedpoint-of-sale platform. These technology updates are expected to further enhance the overall guest experience while providing a foundation for future innovation.

Our speed to market as the first family dining brand to launch online ordering, payment and delivery options prior to the pandemic has served us well with an evolving guest that appreciates the convenience and strength of our off-premise technology and infrastructure. Further, our two virtual concepts, The Meltdown and The Burger Den, continue to drive consistent, incremental sales.

As we navigate a persistently challenged pandemic recovery, we continue to support our franchisees with multiple tools to assist in their efforts to return to full staffing. In so doing, franchise restaurants will be more capable of returning to pre-pandemic operating hours, and we have seen encouraging signs of progress.

We have built a diverse and inclusive workforce through our commitment to embracing the unique qualities of each employee and valuing differences in thought, culture, and experiences. In support of this commitment, we continually remind our restaurant operators of the Rules We Live By: 1) Everyone is welcome to dine at Denny's, 2) Everyone is treated like our favorite guest and 3) Everyone is shown kindness and respect.

Feeding our guests' bodies, minds and souls is our purpose and the reason we exist, and we are determined to fulfill that purpose while operating as a responsible steward for our planet and our people. That is why Denny's purchasing decisions are guided by a commitment to animal welfare and responsible sourcing. We have made great strides to reduce energy and waste and will continue dedicating resources to make our business more sustainable. Through our partnership with No Kid Hungry, we have raised a cumulative $12.5 million for children facing hunger in the U.S.

Sound strategies and effective leadership teams with a long-term focus have contributed to Denny's 69 years of endurance. Continued oversight of these strategies by our diverse and experienced Board, coupled with officer equity holding requirements, will ensure our focus on near-term success remains aligned with long-term stockholder interest and ultimately the fulfillment of our purpose for many years to come.

Thank you for your continued interest and ongoing support.

With Respect and Gratitude,

Brenda J. Lauderback

Kelli Valade

Board Chair

CEO

DENNY'S CORPORATION

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF

STOCKHOLDERS

When

Where

Record Date

Date and Time

Online at

Stockholders as of March 21, 2023

May 17, 2023

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DENN2023

are entitled to vote.

11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

VOTING ITEMS

Board Vote

Proposals

Recommendation

For Further Details

1. To elect the 8 directors named in this proxy statement

FOR each director nominee

See page 7

2. To ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 27, 2023

  • FOR

See page 17

  1. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement
  2. To vote on an advisory resolution regarding the frequency of the stockholder vote on executive compensation of the Company
  3. To vote on a stockholder proposal that requests the Company to issue a report analyzing the provision of paid sick leave among franchise employees and assessing the feasibility of inducing or incentivizing franchisees to provide some amount of paid sick leave to all employees
  • FOR
  • FOR every year
  • AGAINST

See page 19

See page 20

See page 48

Stockholders will also transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting of the stockholders to be held on May 17, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER

MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 17, 2023

The proxy statement and the 2022 Annual Report of Denny's Corporation are available at http://materials.proxyvote.com/24869P.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

We are committed to ensuring, to the extent possible, that stockholders will be afforded the ability to participate at the virtual meeting similarly to how they would participate at an in-person meeting. The question and answer session will include questions submitted in advance of, and questions submitted live during, the Annual Meeting. You may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with your unique 16-digit control number ("Control Number") found on your proxy card or voting instruction form ("VIF"). Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DENN2023.

We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting before it begins. Online check-in will start approximately thirty minutes before the Annual Meeting begins at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 17, 2023.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to cast your vote in advance of the Annual Meeting via one of the methods described below and in the attached Proxy Statement. The Proxy Statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the above items. You do not need to attend the Annual Meeting in order to vote.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Gail Sharps Myers

Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,

Chief People Officer &

Secretary

PROXY STATEMENT TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

I. GENERAL

1

A.

Introduction

1

B.

Stockholder Voting

1

1.

Voting by Proxy

1

2.

Voting at the Meeting

1

3.

Voting Requirements

2

C. Participating in the Annual Meeting

2

D.

Fiscal 2022 Business Highlights

2

  1. Capital Events and Announced Strategic

Brand Investments

3

F.

Stockholder Returns

3

G.

Equity Security Ownership

4

1.

Principal Stockholders

4

2.

Management

5

3.

Equity Compensation Plan Information

6

II. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

7

  1. Nominees for Election as Directors of Denny's

Corporation

7

B. Board of Directors

7

  1. Director Term Limits and Retirement Age and

Succession Planning

8

D.

Business Experience/Director Qualifications

8

E.

Corporate Governance

11

1. Audit and Finance Committee

12

a)

Summary of Responsibilities

12

b) Audit Committee Financial Experts

12

c)

Audit Committee Report

12

2. Compensation and Incentives Committee

13

a)

Summary of Responsibilities

13

b) Process for Determination of

Executive and Director

13

Compensation

c)

Compensation Risk Assessment

13

d)

Compensation Committee Interlocks

14

and Insider Participation

e)

Compensation Committee Report

14

3. Corporate Governance and Nominating

Committee

14

a) Summary of Responsibilities

14

  1. Corporate Governance Policy and

Practice

14

  1. Director Nominations Policy and

Process

14

d) Board Diversity

16

4. Board Leadership Structure and Risk

Oversight

16

5. Board Meeting Information

16

6. Communications Between Security

Holders and Board of Directors

16

7. Stockholder Engagement

16

8. Board Member Attendance at Annual

Meetings of Stockholders

16

F. Director Compensation

16

Page

III. SELECTION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED

17

PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

A. 2022 and 2021 Audit Information

17

  1. Audit Committee's Pre-approval Policies and

Procedures

17

IV. ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE

19

COMPENSATION

  1. ADVISORY VOTE ON FREQUENCY OF THE STOCKHOLDER VOTE ON EXECUTIVE

COMPENSATION

20

VI. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

21

A. Compensation Discussion and Analysis

21

1.

Executive Summary

22

2.

Fiscal 2022 Executive Compensation

24

Overview

3.

Consideration of Previous Say-On-Pay

25

Vote

4.

Executive Compensation Program

26

Structure - Objective and Design

5.

Peer Group and Competitive Market Data

28

6.

Base Salary

29

7.

Annual Cash Incentives

29

8.

Long-Term Equity Incentives

31

9.

Benefits and Perquisites

32

10.

Post-Termination Payments

33

11.

Compensation and Corporate

33

Governance Best Practices

B. 2022 Summary Compensation Table

35

C. 2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards

37

  1. 2022 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal

Year-End

38

E.

2022

Stock Vested

39

F.

2022

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

39

G.

Summary of Termination Payments and

40

Benefits

H.

CEO Pay Ratio

42

I.

2022

Pay Versus Performance

44

J.

2022

Director Compensation

47

VII. STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL

48

VIII. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

51

IX. CODE OF ETHICS

51

X. DENNY'S ESG COMMITMENT

52

XI. OTHER MATTERS

54

A.

Expenses of Solicitation

54

B.

Discretionary Proxy Voting

54

C.

2024

Stockholder Proposals

54

  1. Electronic Access to Future Proxy Materials

and Annual Reports

54

E. Householding of Annual Meeting Materials

54

XII. FORM 10-K

55

XIII. APPENDIX A

A-1

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This proxy statement contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this proxy statement other than statements of historical fact, including statements relating to trends in or expectations relating to the expected effects of our initiatives, strategies, and plans, as well as trends in or expectations regarding our financial results and long-term growth model and drivers, and regarding our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "can," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2022. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this proxy statement may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this proxy statement.

Denny's 2023 Proxy Statement

Disclaimer

Denny's Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 18:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
