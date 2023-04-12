Denny : Proxy Statement

In 2022, we took several meaningful steps towards the long-term success of our business. Proactive succession planning by our Board of Directors culminated in a very thoughtful leadership transition with the appointment of Kelli Valade as our new Chief Executive Officer. She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience which will benefit our business for many years to come.
We successfully completed the acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Café, which transformed our business into a portfolio company with two complementary concepts. We evolved our organizational structure with the appointment of brand presidents at Denny's and Keke's to drive independent and brand-specific strategies, each supported by our shared services functions. Keke's operates in the fast-growing daytime eatery segment, providing an opportunity for incremental business growth through an accelerated pace of restaurant development.
The process of upgrading and improving kitchen equipment throughout Denny's domestic system was substantially completed during 2022. The $25 million investment, including approximately $5.7 million in direct support we provided to our franchise partners, is expected to yield long-term benefits through menu enhancements across all dayparts with new and improved product offerings. The new equipment is also expected to provide increased kitchen efficiency and productivity while also reducing food waste.
With kitchen equipment installations functionally complete, we will begin deploying restaurant technology updates to the Denny's system soon, including a new cloud-basedpoint-of-sale platform. These technology updates are expected to further enhance the overall guest experience while providing a foundation for future innovation.
Our speed to market as the first family dining brand to launch online ordering, payment and delivery options prior to the pandemic has served us well with an evolving guest that appreciates the convenience and strength of our off-premise technology and infrastructure. Further, our two virtual concepts, The Meltdown and The Burger Den, continue to drive consistent, incremental sales.
As we navigate a persistently challenged pandemic recovery, we continue to support our franchisees with multiple tools to assist in their efforts to return to full staffing. In so doing, franchise restaurants will be more capable of returning to pre-pandemic operating hours, and we have seen encouraging signs of progress.
We have built a diverse and inclusive workforce through our commitment to embracing the unique qualities of each employee and valuing differences in thought, culture, and experiences. In support of this commitment, we continually remind our restaurant operators of the Rules We Live By: 1) Everyone is welcome to dine at Denny's, 2) Everyone is treated like our favorite guest and 3) Everyone is shown kindness and respect.
Feeding our guests' bodies, minds and souls is our purpose and the reason we exist, and we are determined to fulfill that purpose while operating as a responsible steward for our planet and our people. That is why Denny's purchasing decisions are guided by a commitment to animal welfare and responsible sourcing. We have made great strides to reduce energy and waste and will continue dedicating resources to make our business more sustainable. Through our partnership with No Kid Hungry, we have raised a cumulative $12.5 million for children facing hunger in the U.S.
Sound strategies and effective leadership teams with a long-term focus have contributed to Denny's 69 years of endurance. Continued oversight of these strategies by our diverse and experienced Board, coupled with officer equity holding requirements, will ensure our focus on near-term success remains aligned with long-term stockholder interest and ultimately the fulfillment of our purpose for many years to come.
Thank you for your continued interest and ongoing support.
With Respect and Gratitude,
Brenda J. Lauderback
Kelli Valade
Board Chair
CEO
DENNY'S CORPORATION
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF
STOCKHOLDERS
When
Where
Record Date
Date and Time
Online at
Stockholders as of March 21, 2023
May 17, 2023
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DENN2023
are entitled to vote.
11:00 AM (Eastern Time)
VOTING ITEMS
Board Vote
Proposals
Recommendation
For Further Details
1. To elect the 8 directors named in this proxy statement
✓ FOR each director nominee
See page 7
2. To ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 27, 2023
FOR
See page 17
To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement
To vote on an advisory resolution regarding the frequency of the stockholder vote on executive compensation of the Company
To vote on a stockholder proposal that requests the Company to issue a report analyzing the provision of paid sick leave among franchise employees and assessing the feasibility of inducing or incentivizing franchisees to provide some amount of paid sick leave to all employees
FOR
FOR every year
AGAINST
See page 19
See page 20
See page 48
Stockholders will also transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting of the stockholders to be held on May 17, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER
We are committed to ensuring, to the extent possible, that stockholders will be afforded the ability to participate at the virtual meeting similarly to how they would participate at an in-person meeting. The question and answer session will include questions submitted in advance of, and questions submitted live during, the Annual Meeting. You may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with your unique 16-digit control number ("Control Number") found on your proxy card or voting instruction form ("VIF"). Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DENN2023.
We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting before it begins. Online check-in will start approximately thirty minutes before the Annual Meeting begins at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 17, 2023.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to cast your vote in advance of the Annual Meeting via one of the methods described below and in the attached Proxy Statement. The Proxy Statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the above items. You do not need to attend the Annual Meeting in order to vote.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Gail Sharps Myers
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,
Chief People Officer &
Secretary
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This proxy statement contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this proxy statement other than statements of historical fact, including statements relating to trends in or expectations relating to the expected effects of our initiatives, strategies, and plans, as well as trends in or expectations regarding our financial results and long-term growth model and drivers, and regarding our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "can," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2022. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this proxy statement may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this proxy statement.
