    DENN   US24869P1049

DENNY'S CORPORATION

(DENN)
Denny's Corporation to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 2, 2021

11/24/2021 | 08:56am EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Omni Nashville Hotel. On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Company will conduct investor meetings with a presentation by John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may also access the Company’s latest investor presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2021, Denny’s had 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.


Analyst Recommendations on DENNY'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 401 M - -
Net income 2021 45,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 911 M 911 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends DENNY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,38 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Chris Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Mark Wolfinger President & Director
Robert P. Verostek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda J. Lauderback Chairman
Michael L. Furlow Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENNY'S CORPORATION-0.27%911
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.17%133 252
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.12%37 120
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.58%19 260
SODEXO14.79%13 095
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED36.26%6 726