Denny's Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 16, 2021

06/09/2021
SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 31, 2021, Denny’s had 1,649 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 148 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.


Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 390 M - -
Net income 2021 52,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 8,86%
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Chris Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Mark Wolfinger President & Director
Robert P. Verostek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda J. Lauderback Chairman
Michael L. Furlow Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENNY'S CORPORATION17.10%1 158
STARBUCKS CORPORATION4.07%131 404
COMPASS GROUP PLC19.44%41 084
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.18.17%18 417
SODEXO16.90%14 382
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED12.63%5 677