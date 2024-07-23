SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 23, 2024 - Denny's Inc. (NASDAQ: DENN) announced today the appointment of two new executive leaders: Monigo G. Saygbay-Hallie, Ph.D. joins as executive vice president, chief people officerfor Denny's Corporation, effective August 5, and Patty Trevino joins as Denny's senior vice president, chief brand officer, effective August 12.

Celebrated human resources, talent manager and culture leader Monigo G. Saygbay-Hallie will serve as executive vice president, chief people officer for Denny's Corporation at the enterprise level, leading people initiatives across Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Café. Saygbay-Hallie brings more than 20 years of restaurant and retail experience in leading teams and developing talent. She joins Denny's, having most recently served as chief people officer at Checkers & Rally's Drive-In restaurants. Before Checkers, she served in HR leadership roles at Sysco Corporation, and YUM! Brands.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to join a legacy brand like Denny's and Keke's as a growing brand. I'm most looking forward to helping to expand and elevate the culture and benefit the brand's people," said Saygbay-Hallie.

The company also welcomes accomplished marketing and brand leader Patty Trevino as Denny's senior vice president, chief brand officer. Trevino brings two decades of experience in the restaurant industry and most recently served as executive vice president, chief marketing officer at Red Lobster. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Carl's, Jr., Bloomin' Brands and Burger King. Trevino's position focuses on Denny's restaurants, overseeing all facets of branding including strategy, public relations, social and digital marketing, consumer experience and product innovation.

"Denny's isTHEiconic American restaurant brand. They are America's diner. Being part of this stellar team, strengthening our guests' value proposition, delivering craveable food, and enhancing brand love and affinity will be a true honor," said Trevino.

Both roles will report to Kelli Valade, Denny's Inc. president and CEO. "Monigo and Patty are proven leaders who will contribute immediately to our company and brand strategies," said Valade. "They both have invaluable experience that will provide a positive impact on our teams, franchisees and guests. We are giving them a warm welcome to the Denny's family."

For more information, please visitdennys.com.

Acerca de Denny's Corp

Denny's es una marca de restaurantes familiares con sede en Spartanburg, South Carolina, que recibe comensales en sus tiendas desde hace más de 70 años. Nuestro principio rector es simple: nos encanta alimentar a las personas. Denny's ofrece comidas deliciosas a un buen precio durante el desayuno, el almuerzo, la cena y hasta a la madrugada. Ya sea en nuestras ubicaciones físicas, a través de Denny's on Demand (la primera plataforma de entrega a domicilio en el segmento de comidas familiares) o en The Meltdown, Banda Burrito y The Burger Den, nuestros tres conceptos de restaurantes virtuales, Denny's está listo para deleite a los comensales cuando y como quieran hacer su pedido. Nuestro compromiso de larga data de apoyar a las comunidades locales necesitadas cobra vida con nuestro Mobile Relief Diner (que da comidas calientes a los vecinos durante las catástrofes), el programa de becas Denny's Hungry for Education™ y nuestra recaudación de fondos anual con No Kid Hungry.

​​​​​​​Denny's es una de las marcas de restaurante de servicio completo con franquicia más importante del mundo, de acuerdo a su cantidad de restaurantes. Al 27 de marzo de 2024, la compañía abarcaba 1,553 restaurantes, de los cuales 1,489 eran restaurantes franquiciados con licencia y 64 eran operados por la compañía. Esto incluye 168 restaurantes en Canadá, Costa Rica, Curazao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, México, Nueva Zelanda, Filipinas, Puerto Rico, Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Reino Unido.

