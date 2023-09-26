Spartanburg, SC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN), America's Diner, where top companies and blockbuster movies are hatched over sizzling ‘Grand Slam’ breakfasts and endless cups of coffee, is on a mission to fund the next BIG idea. Today, the iconic brand announced the launch of the Denny’s Trillion-Dollar Incubator Contest, offering innovators nationwide $25,000 in seed money to help make their dreams come true. Whether the idea is connected to music, entertainment, technology, science, or fashion, Denny's wants to be the launchpad for the next trillion-dollar concept. The catch? The idea must originate in a Denny’s booth.

From now through November 21 at 8:59 AM ET, all entrepreneurs and creative thinkers are invited to submit their idea and a high-quality photo capturing their Denny’s visit where the concept was born at www.dennys.com/trilliondollarincubator. Following the entry period, 10 semi-finalists will be selected for a nationwide vote. The five semi-finalists with the most votes will be eligible to present their idea to a panel of judges, who will evaluate the idea based on the essential elements of creativity, innovation, originality, and the visual quality of your Denny's booth snapshot.

While only one entry will be crowned the ‘Grand’ winner, taking home $25,000 to fund their concept, both semi-finalists and finalists in the Trillion-Dollar Incubator Contest will be rewarded with Denny's gift cards valued at $100 and $500, respectively. The Grand Prize winner will be announced in early 2024.

“At Denny’s, we love to feed people: bodies, minds, and souls, further inspiring conversation and creativity. For the past 70 years, our booths have incubated global technology companies, award-winning films, and bestselling literary works over breakfast favorites and late-night cravings,” said Kelli Valade, Denny’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this competition, we hope to inspire the next generation of up-and-coming entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, and designers, helping them realize their own unique paths to success. We’ve seen it happen before, and we want to create opportunities for others to transform their dreams into tangible realities.”

For contest rules and regulations, please visit dennys.com/trilliondollarincubator. For more information about Denny's, please visit dennys.com.

