America's Diner Offers Rewards Members the Chance to Win Free Grand Slams All Season Long

Spartanburg, SC, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseball is back, and Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) is celebrating the season by serving up Original Grand Slams for four lucky diner fans throughout the 2024 professional baseball regular season. The Grand Slam Giveaway not only heralds the return of baseball but also the 50th anniversary of a home run record-breaking event on April 8, 1974.

“We love feeding America, including their fandom, and there is nothing quite like coming together for delicious food while rooting for your team,” said Sherri Rankin-Landry, Denny’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The Grand Slam Giveaway brings together America’s favorite diner and favorite sport while celebrating a home run king. Fans are excited for the new season and hungry for good value, so Denny’s is the perfect place to satisfy those cravings!”

Denny’s Grand Slam Giveaway, which is only open to Denny’s Rewards members, launched April 1 and runs through April 29, 2024. Entrants can submit their form at www.dennys.com for a chance to win a free iconic Original Grand Slam – two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs made to order, sizzling pork sausage, and crispy bacon – every week between April 17 and September 29, 2024. One winner will be chosen per week; sweepstakes entries do not carry over, so fans are encouraged to enter weekly.

Denny's Rewards program offers valuable monthly offers and personalized challenges that unlock never-before-seen rewards. Once members join (at Dennys.com or by downloading the Denny's app), they will receive offers, fun challenges, and be able to keep track of rewards in their digital wallet to easily redeem them for the Denny's plates they crave.

Denny’s Original Grand Slam, starting at $5.99*, is available all day, every day, including late night, for dine-in at Denny's locations nationwide, online at www.dennys.com and through the Denny's iOS and Android apps. For more information about Denny's and the Grand Slam Giveaway please visit www.dennys.com.

Find official rules at Grand Slam Giveaway | Denny's (dennys.com)

*Prices and participation vary by location, for a limited time only, check your local Denny’s.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,631 restaurants, 1,558 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 73 of which were company operated. This includes 167 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Attachment