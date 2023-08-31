DENSO : Announces Organization and Personnel Changes
Yesterday at 10:08 pm
For Immediate Release
August 31, 2023
DENSO Announces Organization and Personnel Changes
KARIYA, Japan. (August. 31 2023) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization and personnel, effective September 1, 2023.
1. Organizational Changes
Changes are underlined
Organization
Changes
Names
Divisions that Report
The affiliation of the Software Innovation Dept., an organization under direct
Directly to the
control of the Chief Software Officer (CSwO), will change from the Mobility
President
Electronics Business Group to the President and the name will change to the
Software Innovation Management Dept.to further enhance the software
development capabilities of the entire DENSO Group and create new value
based on software in line with its growing importance.
Mobility Electronics
• To improve the commercial value of Software Defined Vehicles, (SDVs) the
Business Group
Electronics Systems Function Unitwill be newly established, unifying the
Integrated Systems R&D Div., the Electronics Platform Systems R&D Div.,
and the Mobility Computer System Management Dept to plan electronic
systems for an entire vehicle in one place, and to and to speed up the process
from development to mass production.
• The name of the Electronics Platform & Software Function Unit will be
changed to theSoftware Function Unit.
2. Changes of responsibility of Senior Directors
Changes are underlined
Name
New
Current
CSwO, Head of Software Function
CSwO, Head of Electronics Platform
Atsushi Hayashida
Unit, Head of Software Innovation
& Software Function Unit, Head of
Software Innovation Dept.
Management Dept.
About DENSO CORPORATION
DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
Denso Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of automotive equipment. The products include air conditioning systems, radiators, alternators, motors, starters, airbag sensors, etc. The group also offers industrial robots, automated industrial systems, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (41.9%), Asia and Oceania (22.4%), North America (22%), Europe (12.1%) and other (1.6%).