For Immediate Release

August 31, 2023

DENSO Announces Organization and Personnel Changes

KARIYA, Japan. (August. 31 2023) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization and personnel, effective September 1, 2023.

1. Organizational Changes Changes are underlined Organization Changes Names Divisions that Report The affiliation of the Software Innovation Dept., an organization under direct Directly to the control of the Chief Software Officer (CSwO), will change from the Mobility President Electronics Business Group to the President and the name will change to the Software Innovation Management Dept.to further enhance the software development capabilities of the entire DENSO Group and create new value based on software in line with its growing importance. Mobility Electronics • To improve the commercial value of Software Defined Vehicles, (SDVs) the Business Group Electronics Systems Function Unitwill be newly established, unifying the Integrated Systems R&D Div., the Electronics Platform Systems R&D Div., and the Mobility Computer System Management Dept to plan electronic systems for an entire vehicle in one place, and to and to speed up the process from development to mass production. • The name of the Electronics Platform & Software Function Unit will be changed to theSoftware Function Unit. 2. Changes of responsibility of Senior Directors Changes are underlined Name New Current CSwO, Head of Software Function CSwO, Head of Electronics Platform Atsushi Hayashida Unit, Head of Software Innovation & Software Function Unit, Head of Software Innovation Dept. Management Dept.

