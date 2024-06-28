For Release

June 28, 2024

DENSO Announces Personnel Changes

KARIYA (Japan) ―DENSO CORPORATION, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes in responsibility and personnel for a Executive Officer and an Senior Director, effective July 1, 2024.

1. Executive Officer

Name

New Title

Current Title

Solution Sales & Marketing

Sales of Asia-Oceania and

Planning Dept., Automotive &

India, President of DENSO

Hisaaki Sato

Life Solutions Div., President

AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

of DENSO AUTOMOTIVE

AUSTRALIA PTY L

SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA PTY L

Resignation: Hajime Kumabe

2. Senior Director

Name

New Title

Current Title

President of DENSO Solution,

President of DENSO Solution,

Customer Service Engineering

Atsushi Aratake

Customer Service Engineering

Div., Automotive & Life

Div.

Solutions Div.

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

