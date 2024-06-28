For Release

June 28, 2024

DENSO Announces Personnel Changes

KARIYA (Japan) ―DENSO CORPORATION, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes in responsibility and personnel for a Executive Officer and an Senior Director, effective July 1, 2024.

1. Executive Officer Name New Title Current Title Solution Sales & Marketing Sales of Asia-Oceania and Planning Dept., Automotive & India, President of DENSO Hisaaki Sato Life Solutions Div., President AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS of DENSO AUTOMOTIVE AUSTRALIA PTY L SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA PTY L Resignation: Hajime Kumabe

2. Senior Director

Name New Title Current Title President of DENSO Solution, President of DENSO Solution, Customer Service Engineering Atsushi Aratake Customer Service Engineering Div., Automotive & Life Div. Solutions Div.

