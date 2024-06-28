DENSO Announces Personnel Changes

KARIYA (Japan) ―DENSO CORPORATION, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes in responsibility and personnel for a Executive Officer and an Senior Director, effective July 1, 2024.
1. Executive Officer
Name
New Title
Current Title
Solution Sales & Marketing
Sales of Asia-Oceania and
Planning Dept., Automotive &
India, President of DENSO
Hisaaki Sato
Life Solutions Div., President
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS
of DENSO AUTOMOTIVE
AUSTRALIA PTY L
SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA PTY L
Resignation: Hajime Kumabe
2. Senior Director
Name
New Title
Current Title
President of DENSO Solution,
President of DENSO Solution,
Customer Service Engineering
Atsushi Aratake
Customer Service Engineering
Div., Automotive & Life
Div.
Solutions Div.
About DENSO CORPORATION
Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.
###
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Denso Corporation published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 02:08:24 UTC.
Denso Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of automotive equipment. The products include air conditioning systems, radiators, alternators, motors, starters, airbag sensors, etc. The group also offers industrial robots, automated industrial systems, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (41.9%), Asia and Oceania (22.4%), North America (22%), Europe (12.1%) and other (1.6%).