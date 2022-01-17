DENSO : and Aisan Reach Agreement on Transfer of Fuel Pump Module Business

Mutually Beneficial Agreement:

The mutually beneficial agreement will allow DENSO to focus on its Two Great Causes: Green and Peace of Mind, under which it will work to achieve carbon neutrality, zero traffic accidents and safe and seamless society. While, Aisan will work to improve its product capabilities by combining both Aisan and DENSO's technology and knowhow, as well as maximizing resources to improve production efficiency and achieve low-cost manufacturing.

The two companies will continue to collaborate and utilize each other's strengths and contribute to the realization of a sustainable mobility society.

This business transfer is subject to approval from the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries and regions.

* Fuel pump module

An assembly that delivers fuel from the fuel tank to the engine