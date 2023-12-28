DENSO joined Advanced SoC Research for Automotive

Twelve companies, automotive, electrical component, and semiconductor manufacturers, established the "Advanced SoC Research for Automotive" (ASRA) on December 1 to conduct research and develop high-performance digital semiconductors (System on Chip, SoC) for use in automobiles. ASRA will conduct research and development of SoC for automobiles using chiplet technology, with the aim of installing SoC in mass-production vehicles from 2030 onward.

Please see the details below.

https://asra.jp/news/20231228_en.pdf