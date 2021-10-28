DENSO published "Integrated Report 2021"

DENSO Corporation published Integrated Report 2021 for the year ended March 31, 2021.



In addition to providing financial information, such as results and sales overviews as well as management strategy, DENSO Integrated Report 2021 is edited as an integrated report that reports, in an easily understood manner, on what value DENSO is providing society and on the process of improving that corporate value. DENSO achieved by introducing, in an integrated manner, information of a non-financial nature on intangible assets, including on the environment, society and governance (ESG), that are seen as the foundation underpinning growth.



DENSO creates long-term corporate value for all of its stakeholders, including shareholders and other investors, and would appreciate their understanding for the efforts the company is making in aiming to realize a sustainable society.



・Integrated Report 2021



