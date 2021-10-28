Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DENSO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORPORATION

(6902)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DENSO published "Integrated Report 2021"

10/28/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DENSO published "Integrated Report 2021"
Oct. 29, 2021

DENSO Corporation published Integrated Report 2021 for the year ended March 31, 2021.

In addition to providing financial information, such as results and sales overviews as well as management strategy, DENSO Integrated Report 2021 is edited as an integrated report that reports, in an easily understood manner, on what value DENSO is providing society and on the process of improving that corporate value. DENSO achieved by introducing, in an integrated manner, information of a non-financial nature on intangible assets, including on the environment, society and governance (ESG), that are seen as the foundation underpinning growth.

DENSO creates long-term corporate value for all of its stakeholders, including shareholders and other investors, and would appreciate their understanding for the efforts the company is making in aiming to realize a sustainable society.

Integrated Report 2021

Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DENSO CORPORATION
10/28DENSO published "Integrated Report 2021"
PU
10/28Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs
RE
10/28DENSO Announces Result of Interim Dividend and Revision to Year-end Dividend Forecast
PU
10/28DENSO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
10/28INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 (PDF : 10.4MB)Download for viewing
PU
10/28INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 (PDF : 10.8MB)Download for printing
PU
10/26Nomura Adjusts Denso's Price Target to 10,200 Yen From 8,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/26Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, earnings optimism
RE
10/20DENSO : Universities and DENSO Develop Biosensor to Detect SARS-CoV-2 and Accelerate Devel..
PU
10/19Dellfer, Inc. announced that it has received $8 million in funding from DENSO Corporati..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DENSO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 467 B 48 114 M 48 114 M
Net income 2022 330 B 2 907 M 2 907 M
Net cash 2022 142 B 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 6 227 B 54 963 M 54 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 168 391
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart DENSO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DENSO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8 084,00 JPY
Average target price 9 022,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasushi Matsui CFO & Senior Head-Corporate Administration
Shoji Tsuzuki Chief Information Security Officer
George C Olcott Independent Outside Director
Shigeki Kushida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENSO CORPORATION31.79%54 917
APTIV PLC29.88%45 775
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.75%23 932
CONTINENTAL AG-6.29%23 225
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-10.80%21 132
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD3.13%20 908