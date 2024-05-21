Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 21, 2024 Company name: DENSO CORPORATION Name of representative: Shinnosuke Hayashi, President (Securities code: 6902; Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges) Inquiries: Tadashi Arai, Director, Finance & Accounting Div. (Telephone: +81-50-1738-6018)

Announcement Regarding the Determination of

the Posting of Gains on the Sale of Investment Securities

(Extraordinary Gains) in Non-Consolidated Results

As announced on May 20, 2024, with respect to "Announcement Regarding the Sale of Investment Securities and Expected Posting of Extraordinary Gains in Non-Consolidated Results", we hereby announce that the amount of the gains on the sale of the investment securities as extraordinary gains to be posted was determined today, as detailed below:

Gains on the sale of the investment securities

177.8 billion JPY Impact on financial results

The Company will post the gains on the sale of the investment securities as mentioned above resulting from the Sale as extraordinary gains in the non-consolidated results for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

As the Company has adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the gains on the Sale will be treated as other comprehensive income in the consolidated accounts, there will be no impact on the consolidated results.