  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Denso Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORPORATION

(6902)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/15 01:00:00 am
8409 JPY   +0.39%
12:38pDenso Buys 10% Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor's Japan Subsidiary
DJ
09:14aTSMC to expand new Japan chip factory, Denso takes stake
RE
05:57aDENSO : to Take Minority Stake in JASM
PU
Denso Buys 10% Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor's Japan Subsidiary

02/15/2022 | 12:38pm EST
By Chris Wack

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it is in a deal with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. and Denso Corp. that will allow Denso to take a minority stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.

Denso's $350 million investment gives it a more than 10% equity stake in JASM.

Construction of JASM's facility--known as a fab--is scheduled to begin in Japan in the 2022 calendar year with production targeted to begin by the end of 2024.

To support market demand, Taiwan Semiconductor will also enhance JASM's capabilities with 12/16 nanometer FinFET process technology in addition to the previously announced 22/28 nanometer process, and increase monthly production capacity to 55,000 12-inch wafers.

With the additional capacity, the total capital expenditure for JASM's Kumamoto fab is estimated to be $8.6 billion. The fab is expected to directly create about 1,700 high-tech professional jobs.


