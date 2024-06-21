Denso : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
June 21, 2024 at 04:11 am EDT
June 21, 2024
DENSO CORPORATION
Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and CEO
Tadashi Arai, Director, Finance and Accounting Div.
Accounting Div.
(Telephone: +81-50-1738-6018)
Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock
as Restricted Stock Compensation
DENSO CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that, today payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2024. For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on May 10, 2024.
Outline of Disposal
(1)
Class and number of shares to
78,405 shares of common stock of the Company
be disposed
(2)
Disposal price
2,623.5 yen per share
(3)
Total value of shares to be
205,695,517.5 yen
disposed
(4)
Allottees and number thereof,
Directors (excluding non-executive directors and outside directors)
number of shares to be disposed
: 3, 42,659 shares
Senior Executive Officers who do not concurrently serve as Directors of
the Company: 6, 35,746 shares
(5)
Disposal date
June 21, 2024
Denso Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of automotive equipment. The products include air conditioning systems, radiators, alternators, motors, starters, airbag sensors, etc. The group also offers industrial robots, automated industrial systems, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (41.9%), Asia and Oceania (22.4%), North America (22%), Europe (12.1%) and other (1.6%).