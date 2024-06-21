Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between

this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 21, 2024 Company name: DENSO CORPORATION Name of representative: Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and CEO (Securities code: 6902; Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges) Inquiries: Tadashi Arai, Director, Finance and Accounting Div. (Telephone: +81-50-1738-6018)

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock

as Restricted Stock Compensation

DENSO CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that, today payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2024. For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on May 10, 2024.

Outline of Disposal