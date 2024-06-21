Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between

June 21, 2024

Company name:

DENSO CORPORATION

Name of representative:

Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and CEO

(Securities code: 6902;

Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges)

Inquiries:

Tadashi Arai, Director, Finance and

Accounting Div.

(Telephone: +81-50-1738-6018)

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock

as Restricted Stock Compensation

DENSO CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that, today payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2024. For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on May 10, 2024.

Outline of Disposal

(1)

Class and number of shares to

78,405 shares of common stock of the Company

be disposed

(2)

Disposal price

2,623.5 yen per share

(3)

Total value of shares to be

205,695,517.5 yen

disposed

(4)

Allottees and number thereof,

Directors (excluding non-executive directors and outside directors)

number of shares to be disposed

: 3, 42,659 shares

Senior Executive Officers who do not concurrently serve as Directors of

the Company: 6, 35,746 shares

(5)

Disposal date

June 21, 2024

