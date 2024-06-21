(Translation Only)

Stock Code: 6902

June 21, 2024

Shinnosuke Hayashi

President and CEO

DENSO CORPORATION

VOTING RESULTS OF THE 101ST ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

All of the resolutions were approved at the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024.

Matters Reported

  1. Date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting was held: June 20, 2024
  2. Matters resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board due to the Expiration of the Term of Office of All the Current Members of the Board

Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal No. 3: Revision of Amount of Compensation for Granting Restricted Shares to Members of the Board (Excluding Non-executive Members of the Board and Outside Members of the Board)

  1. Number of "affirmative votes", "negative votes" or "abstentions" in respect of the resolutions described above, approval conditions of such resolutions and voting results:

Number of

Number of

Number of

Approval

Voting results and

Resolutions

affirmative

negative

ratio of affirmative

abstentions

conditions

votes

votes

votes

Proposal No.1

*1

Koji Arima

23,639,804

1,263,731

62,986

Approved (94.11%)

Shinnosuke Hayashi

24,082,006

821,482

63,039

Approved (95.87%)

Yasushi Matsui

24,572,040

376,348

18,146

Approved (97.82%)

Yasuhiko Yamazaki

24,653,887

294,503

18,146

Approved (98.15%)

Akio Toyoda

24,681,639

266,750

18,146

Approved (98.26%)

Shigeki Kushida

24,866,336

82,109

18,093

Approved (98.99%)

Yuko Mitsuya

24,875,334

73,111

18,093

Approved (99.03%)

Joseph P. Schmelzeis, Jr.

24,877,311

71,134

18,093

Approved (99.04%)

Proposal No.2

24,944,137

10,599

11,804

*1

Approved (99.30%)

Proposal No.3

24,596,589

319,477

50,467

*2

Approved (97.92%)

Note 1: A majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who hold not

less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to vote.

Note 2: A majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who are entitled to vote.

  1. Reasons for not including certain voting rights held by shareholders present at the meeting in the number of voting rights:
    The aggregate number of voting rights exercised prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting and the voting rights confirmed by certain shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were sufficient to meet the requirements to approve all resolutions. Accordingly, a certain number of voting rights, whichever approval or disapproval for each resolution, held by the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were not counted.

