(Translation Only)

Stock Code: 6902

June 21, 2024

Shinnosuke Hayashi

President and CEO

DENSO CORPORATION

VOTING RESULTS OF THE 101ST ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

All of the resolutions were approved at the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024.

Matters Reported

Date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting was held: June 20, 2024 Matters resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board due to the Expiration of the Term of Office of All the Current Members of the Board

Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal No. 3: Revision of Amount of Compensation for Granting Restricted Shares to Members of the Board (Excluding Non-executive Members of the Board and Outside Members of the Board)