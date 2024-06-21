Denso : Voting Results of the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
June 21, 2024 at 12:27 am EDT
(Translation Only)
Stock Code: 6902
June 21, 2024
Shinnosuke Hayashi
President and CEO
DENSO CORPORATION
VOTING RESULTS OF THE 101ST ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
All of the resolutions were approved at the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024.
Matters Reported
Date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting was held: June 20, 2024
Matters resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board due to the Expiration of the Term of Office of All the Current Members of the Board
Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 3: Revision of Amount of Compensation for Granting Restricted Shares to Members of the Board (Excluding Non-executive Members of the Board and Outside Members of the Board)
Number of "affirmative votes", "negative votes" or "abstentions" in respect of the resolutions described above, approval conditions of such resolutions and voting results:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Approval
Voting results and
Resolutions
affirmative
negative
ratio of affirmative
abstentions
conditions
votes
votes
votes
Proposal No.1
*1
Koji Arima
23,639,804
1,263,731
62,986
Approved (94.11%)
Shinnosuke Hayashi
24,082,006
821,482
63,039
Approved (95.87%)
Yasushi Matsui
24,572,040
376,348
18,146
Approved (97.82%)
Yasuhiko Yamazaki
24,653,887
294,503
18,146
Approved (98.15%)
Akio Toyoda
24,681,639
266,750
18,146
Approved (98.26%)
Shigeki Kushida
24,866,336
82,109
18,093
Approved (98.99%)
Yuko Mitsuya
24,875,334
73,111
18,093
Approved (99.03%)
Joseph P. Schmelzeis, Jr.
24,877,311
71,134
18,093
Approved (99.04%)
Proposal No.2
24,944,137
10,599
11,804
*1
Approved (99.30%)
Proposal No.3
24,596,589
319,477
50,467
*2
Approved (97.92%)
Note 1: A majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who hold not
less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to vote.
Note 2: A majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who are entitled to vote.
Reasons for not including certain voting rights held by shareholders present at the meeting in the number of voting rights:
The aggregate number of voting rights exercised prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting and the voting rights confirmed by certain shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were sufficient to meet the requirements to approve all resolutions. Accordingly, a certain number of voting rights, whichever approval or disapproval for each resolution, held by the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were not counted.
