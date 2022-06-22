Denso : Voting Results of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
(Translation Only)
Stock Code: 6902
June 22, 2022
Koji Arima
President and CEO
DENSO CORPORATION
VOTING RESULTS OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
All of the resolutions were approved at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2022.
Matters Reported
Date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting was held: June 21, 2022
Matters resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board due to the Expiration of the Term of Office of All the Current Members of the Board
Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Number of "affirmative votes" , "negative votes" or "abstentions" in respect of the resolutions described above, approval conditions of such resolutions and voting results:
Number of
Number of
Number of
Approval
Voting results and
Resolutions
affirmative
negative
ratio of affirmative
abstentions
conditions
votes
votes
votes
Proposal No.1
6,988,906
1,114
101
*1
Approved (99.90%)
Proposal No.2
*2
Koji Arima
6,869,000
109,522
11,584
Approved (98.18%)
Yukihiro Shinohara
6,941,787
44,194
4,135
Approved (99.22%)
Kenichiro Ito
6,948,951
37,030
4,135
Approved (99.32%)
Yasushi Matsui
6,938,072
47,911
4,135
Approved (99.17%)
Akio Toyoda
6,913,369
37,898
38,851
Approved (98.82%)
Shigeki Kushida
6,975,759
11,164
3,196
Approved (99.71%)
Yuko Mitsuya
6,940,604
48,170
1,345
Approved (99.21%)
Joseph P. Schmelzeis, Jr.
6,986,808
1,968
1,345
Approved (99.87%)
Proposal No.3
6,987,459
1,390
1,274
*2
Approved (99.87%)
Note 1: A two-thirds majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who hold not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to vote.
Note 2: A majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who hold not
less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to vote.
Reasons for not including certain voting rights held by shareholders present at the meeting in the number of voting rights:
The aggregate number of voting rights exercised prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting and the voting rights confirmed by certain shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were sufficient to meet the requirements to approve all resolutions. Accordingly, a certain number of voting rights, whichever approval or disapproval for each resolution, held by the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were not counted.