Denso : Voting Results of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(Translation Only)

Stock Code: 6902

June 22, 2022

Koji Arima

President and CEO

DENSO CORPORATION

VOTING RESULTS OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

All of the resolutions were approved at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2022.

Matters Reported

Date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting was held: June 21, 2022 Matters resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board due to the Expiration of the Term of Office of All the Current Members of the Board

Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member