    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORPORATION

(6902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:24 2022-06-22 am EDT
7312.00 JPY   +0.18%
DENSO : Voting Results of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Japan Government Pledges $3.6 Billion to TSMC Chip Plant
MT
Japan Index Plunges as Recession Fear Looms, W-Scope Earmarks $737 Million Investment for Plant in Hungary
MT
Denso : Voting Results of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/22/2022 | 01:05am EDT
(Translation Only)

Stock Code: 6902

June 22, 2022

Koji Arima

President and CEO

DENSO CORPORATION

VOTING RESULTS OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

All of the resolutions were approved at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2022.

Matters Reported

  1. Date on which the General Shareholders' Meeting was held: June 21, 2022
  2. Matters resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board due to the Expiration of the Term of Office of All the Current Members of the Board

Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

- 1 -

  1. Number of "affirmative votes" , "negative votes" or "abstentions" in respect of the resolutions described above, approval conditions of such resolutions and voting results:

Number of

Number of

Number of

Approval

Voting results and

Resolutions

affirmative

negative

ratio of affirmative

abstentions

conditions

votes

votes

votes

Proposal No.1

6,988,906

1,114

101

*1

Approved (99.90%)

Proposal No.2

*2

Koji Arima

6,869,000

109,522

11,584

Approved (98.18%)

Yukihiro Shinohara

6,941,787

44,194

4,135

Approved (99.22%)

Kenichiro Ito

6,948,951

37,030

4,135

Approved (99.32%)

Yasushi Matsui

6,938,072

47,911

4,135

Approved (99.17%)

Akio Toyoda

6,913,369

37,898

38,851

Approved (98.82%)

Shigeki Kushida

6,975,759

11,164

3,196

Approved (99.71%)

Yuko Mitsuya

6,940,604

48,170

1,345

Approved (99.21%)

Joseph P. Schmelzeis, Jr.

6,986,808

1,968

1,345

Approved (99.87%)

Proposal No.3

6,987,459

1,390

1,274

*2

Approved (99.87%)

Note 1: A two-thirds majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who hold not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to vote.

Note 2: A majority vote of the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting who hold not

less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to vote.

  1. Reasons for not including certain voting rights held by shareholders present at the meeting in the number of voting rights:
    The aggregate number of voting rights exercised prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting and the voting rights confirmed by certain shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were sufficient to meet the requirements to approve all resolutions. Accordingly, a certain number of voting rights, whichever approval or disapproval for each resolution, held by the shareholders present at the General Shareholders' Meeting were not counted.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 05:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
