    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORPORATION

(6902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/22 01:00:00 am
6803 JPY   -4.13%
Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK

03/13/2022 | 06:16am EDT
TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - An alleged cybercrime group released a statement on Sunday saying it had stolen classified information from Toyota Motor Corp's main supplier Denso and will release it on the dark web, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The group called Pandora said it had more than 157,000 purchase orders, emails and sketches, or 1.4 terabytes worth of data, said NHK, quoting an information security firm Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc.

A Denso spokesperson told Reuters it had detected unauthorized access using ransomware at DENSO Automotive Deutschland GmbH, a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany, on Thursday local time.

The Denso spokesperson declined to confirm the NHK report but said production and business activities have not been affected at this point.

Pandora has allegedly carried out cyber attacks using ransomware that encrypts company data and demands ransom in exchange for not divulging the data, NHK reported.

One of Toyota's suppliers was hit by a cyberattack late last month that shut down Japan's largest automaker's domestic production for one day on March 1, affecting an output of around 13,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENSO CORPORATION -4.13% 6803 Delayed Quote.-28.61%
NHK SPRING CO., LTD. -4.55% 798 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
SECURE, INC. -10.99% 1061 Delayed Quote.-55.14%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -2.93% 7610 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -4.37% 1860.5 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
