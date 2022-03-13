Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - An alleged cybercrime group
released a statement on Sunday saying it had stolen classified
information from Toyota Motor Corp's main supplier
Denso and will release it on the dark web, Japan's
public broadcaster NHK reported.
The group called Pandora said it had more than 157,000
purchase orders, emails and sketches, or 1.4 terabytes worth of
data, said NHK, quoting an information security firm Mitsui
Bussan Secure Directions, Inc.
A Denso spokesperson told Reuters it had detected
unauthorized access using ransomware at DENSO Automotive
Deutschland GmbH, a group company that handles sales and
engineering in Germany, on Thursday local time.
The Denso spokesperson declined to confirm the NHK report
but said production and business activities have not been
affected at this point.
Pandora has allegedly carried out cyber attacks using
ransomware that encrypts company data and demands ransom in
exchange for not divulging the data, NHK reported.
One of Toyota's suppliers was hit by a cyberattack late last
month that shut down Japan's largest automaker's domestic
production for one day on March 1, affecting an output of around
13,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by
Michael Perry)