Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  DENSO Corporation    6902   JP3551500006

DENSO CORPORATION

(6902)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota, Denso team with Aurora on self-driving cars for Uber, others

02/09/2021 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of automaker Toyota is seen on a car in France

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and longtime supplier partner Denso Corp will team up with self-driving car startup Aurora to develop and build autonomous minivans for ride hailing networks, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal gives San Francisco-based Aurora a clearer path to profitability as it competes with Alphabet Inc's Waymo, General Motors Co's majority-owned Cruise and Argo AI, whose principal investors are Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

Toyota Sienna minivans will be equipped with Aurora's self-driving system, with a test fleet to be deployed by the end of 2021. The plan is to deploy the vehicles some time after that in Uber Technologies' ride-hailing fleet and those of unspecified other companies.

In December, Aurora said it was buying Uber's self-driving unit, the Advanced Technologies Group (Uber ATG), in a deal valued at $4 billion, well below ATG's earlier valuation of $7.25 billion.

Toyota and Denso were investors in Uber ATG, along with Japan's SoftBank Group. Toyota was working with Uber ATG to develop a self-driving system to be deployed on the Sienna, according to ATG executives.

Aurora's new agreement with Toyota and Denso expands on the earlier collaboration between the two Japanese companies and Uber ATG. Toyota remains an investor in Uber and transferred its equity stake from ATG to Aurora as part of the December transaction, according to a source familiar with the deal.

As part of the December transaction involving ATG, Uber agreed to invest $400 million in Aurora, in a deal that values Aurora at $10 billion. The two companies agreed to collaborate on self-driving vehicles for Uber's ride hailing and food delivery networks.

Aurora said it will explore with Denso the mass production of self-driving components, and with Toyota the development of mobility services, including financing, insurance and maintenance.

Aurora also has a deal with heavy-truck maker PACCAR to develop self-driving systems for long-haul freight delivery.

Earlier, Aurora had development pacts with Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor. VW eventually bought a significant stake in Argo, while Hyundai formed a joint venture called Motional with supplier Aptiv to develop self-driving vehicles for robotaxi fleets.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.29% 2090.4647 Delayed Quote.18.94%
APTIV PLC -0.82% 147.4 Delayed Quote.14.18%
ARGO GROUP LIMITED -2.27% 21.5 Delayed Quote.18.92%
DENSO CORPORATION 0.34% 6742 End-of-day quote.9.91%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.37% 11.9572 Delayed Quote.31.51%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.95% 56.33 Delayed Quote.36.60%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -2.01% 17100 End-of-day quote.7.21%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.07% 236500 End-of-day quote.23.18%
PACCAR, INC. 2.73% 99.4 Delayed Quote.12.16%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.41% 9808 End-of-day quote.21.72%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.63% 9470 End-of-day quote.15.63%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.54% 7994 End-of-day quote.0.46%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.00% 163.68 Delayed Quote.7.39%
All news about DENSO CORPORATION
06:15aToyota, Denso team with Aurora on self-driving cars for Uber, others
RE
02/07Asian chipmakers rush to boost production to meet global shortage
RE
02/07Japanese shares hit fresh 30-year high on robust corporate earnings
RE
02/04Japan's Kirin ends Myanmar beer tie-up with army-owned partner after coup
RE
02/04DENSO : to Transfer Higashi Hiroshima Plant to DENSO Kyushu
AQ
02/02Japanese shares rise on earnings optimism, Wall Street boost
RE
02/01DENSO : Announces Third-Quarter Financial
AQ
02/01MARKET CHATTER : Japanese Companies Rush to Evaluate Myanmar Coup Aftermath; Den..
MT
02/01UPDATE2 : Japanese manufacturers halt production in Myanmar after coup
AQ
02/01Foreign companies scramble to assess fall-out in Myanmar after coup
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 805 B 45 933 M 45 933 M
Net income 2021 121 B 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net cash 2021 239 B 2 284 M 2 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 5 224 B 49 648 M 49 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 170 932
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DENSO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DENSO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 868,75 JPY
Last Close Price 6 742,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasushi Matsui CFO & Senior Head-Corporate Administration
Shoji Tsuzuki Chief Information Security Officer
Hiroyuki Wakabayashi Representative Director, CTO, VP & Head-Technology
George C Olcott Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORPORATION9.91%49 479
APTIV PLC14.18%40 172
CONTINENTAL AG2.80%30 005
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.58.42%29 057
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD26.03%26 892
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.8.30%23 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ