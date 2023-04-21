Advanced search
    DNTL   CA24874B1085

DENTALCORP HOLDINGS LTD.

(DNTL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:10:04 2023-04-21 pm EDT
8.945 CAD   +0.85%
01:34pDentalcorp Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
03/29National Bank on The New Canadian Dental Care Plan
MT
03/24Dentalcorp Holdings Outperform Rating Maintained at BMO Following Q4 Results; Price Target Kept at C$13.00
MT
Dentalcorp Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Results

04/21/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on May 12, 2023.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Friday, May 12, 2023

TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/188813389

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

1 (888) 660-6396 or 1 (929) 203-0889

CONFERENCE ID:

9097710

 

REPLAY

Available for two weeks after the call

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

1 (800) 770-2030 or 1 (647) 362-9199

CONFERENCE ID:

9097710

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.


© Business Wire 2023
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.05%16 094
