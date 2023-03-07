Advanced search
    DNTL   CA24874B1085

DENTALCORP HOLDINGS LTD.

(DNTL)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:44:57 2023-03-07 am EST
9.580 CAD   +0.42%
10:34aDentalcorp Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
01/30National Bank on Healthcare / Biotechnology / Special Situations 2023 Outlook
MT
2022BMO on Retailing/Consumer Stocks For 2023
MT
Dentalcorp Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

03/07/2023 | 10:34am EST
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on March 23, 2023.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

 

Thursday, March 23, 2023

TIME:

 

8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/713457832

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

 

1 (888) 660-6396 or 1 (929) 203-0889

CONFERENCE ID:

 

9097710

   

REPLAY

 

Available for two weeks after the call

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

 

1 (800) 770-2030 or 1 (647) 362-9199

CONFERENCE ID:

 

9097710

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca


© Business Wire 2023
