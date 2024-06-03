Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (“Dentalcorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: DNTL), Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing networks of dental practices, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 5-6, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Stifel Summer Solstice Conference – June 24-26, 2024

Location: Muskoka, ON

Canaccord 44th Annual Growth Conference – August 13-14, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Replays of select presentations will be made available in the Investors section of Dentalcorp's website at www.dentalcorp.ca for approximately 90 days.

About Dentalcorp

Dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. Dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, Dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603370455/en/