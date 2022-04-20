Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
04/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
42.20 USD   -13.38%
Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

04/20/2022 | 05:01am EDT
MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY). The investigation results from inaccurate statements DENTSPLY SIRONA may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/dentsply-sirona-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns DENTSPLY SIRONA's termination of its chief executive officer Don Casey and the impact of such termination on its business operations and prospects.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/dentsply-sirona-inc.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-dentsply-sirona-inc-301528747.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
