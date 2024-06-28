The recent Implant Solutions World Summit took place over three days in Miami, Florida and brought together more than 600 implant professionals from 25 countries. The event's strong scientific program gave participants the opportunity to gain knowledge through a series of master classes and lectures led by a renowned group of international speakers and moderators. The Summit's setting in Miami made for a memorable experience with multiple opportunities for building networks, engaging in lively discussions, and finding inspiration to advance with confidence.

Charlotte, June 28, 2024. Dentsply Sirona's commitment to advancing implant dentistry through high-quality clinical education and by delivering state-of-the-art science and innovative technologies was on full display at the Implant Solutions World Summit 2024. A highly relevant selection of Master Classes provided in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience as well as valuable CE credits. These were a highlight of the Summit and were sold out in advance. Participants had the opportunity to engage with experts in smaller, interactive settings, enhancing their skills and understanding of advanced implant techniques through courses such as Mastering the surgical techniques around implant therapy. Another example of the future-focused Master Classes was The digital dental practice-driving practice efficiency through technology. Speakers also addressed important themes such as The Importance of DNA in implant design and Oral health and the role of the patient.

One of the standout sessions at the conference was the "Monday Morning Patient," moderated by Malene Hallund and Dean Lyndon Cooper, the two scientific chairs of the Summit. This session featured an expert panel including Mischa Krebs, Alberto Monje, Joe Schmidt, and Stijn Vervaeke. Together, they discussed various cases from initial assessment through planning and treatment, encouraging collaborative problem solving and peer-to-peer learning. Attendees, both on stage and in the audience, actively participated by voting on their preferred approaches to these challenging "Monday morning cases."

"This event was an exceptional platform for learning and networking," said Dr. Mark Montana, prosthodontist from Tempe, AZ. "The presentations and workshops were highly informative and educational events like these are valuable as dentistry is rapidly evolving and being impacted by digital technology."

Unveiling of Enhanced Product Range of Regenerative Solutions

Participants were introduced to the newly enhanced Symbios Allograft regenerative solutions, consisting of a diverse range of products for different clinical applications, including Granules bone grafts, Putty bone grafts, and Acellular Dermal Matrix. Experts from Dentsply Sirona were on hand in the exhibition area to answer questions. This enhanced range was introduced for the first time at the event in Miami and is now available in the USA and Canada.

Stig Hansson Award Presentation

The Stig Hansson Award recognizes pioneering innovation and research within implant dentistry. It honors the legacy of Stig Hansson († 2023), a former employee of Dentsply Sirona and a pioneer in the development of modern dental implants. He not only invented the Astra Tech Implant System but also brought the principles of biomechanics to implant design, resulting in TioBlast, the first moderately rough implant surface, and MicroThread, retention elements on the implant neck. His work created a new gold standard that holds to this day.

This year's award went to Prof. Jan-Eirik Ellingsen from the University of Oslo for his creation of the OsseOspeed implant surface, the first chemically modified implant surface. The award aims to inspire and recognize individuals who embody the spirit of innovation and drive positive change in the field of dental implantology.

Contribution to Smile Train

In celebration of the spirit of innovation and clinical excellence through the Stig Hansson Award, Dentsply Sirona proudly announced a $10,000 donation to its partner Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, in the name of Prof. Jan-Eirik Ellingsen. This contribution, part of an ongoing partnership that began in 2021, underscores the company's commitment to advancing the future of left care and improving oral health globally.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Implant Dentistry Event, which brought together a diverse group of professionals dedicated to advancing the field," said Tony Susino, Group Vice President Implant & Prosthetic Solutions, Dentsply Sirona. "The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed here sets the stage for our upcoming MIS Global Conference in Spain, where we will continue to explore the latest trends and innovations in implant dentistry."

The company's next major educational event will be the MIS Global Conference, taking place in Mallorca, Spain, from September 12 to 15. This conference focuses on the value segment of Dentsply Sirona's implant portfolio and will also cover the latest trends and innovations in implant dentistry, focusing on contemporary treatment possibilities, the present and future of dental implants in clinical dentistry and skill optimization to benefit patients. There will also be a clinical case competition for young clinicians focusing on different aspects of implant dentistry in contemporary patient care.

To learn more about the MIS Global Conference and to register: MIS Global Conference | Palma De Mallorca, 2024 (mis-implants.com).

