    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
40.95 USD   -2.71%
04/22DENTSPLY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dentsply Sirona, Inc. on Behalf of Dentsply Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
04/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04/22HC Wainwright Adjusts Dentsply Sirona's Price Target to $48 From $58, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
DENTSPLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dentsply Sirona, Inc. on Behalf of Dentsply Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/22/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) on behalf of Dentsply stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dentsply has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.

Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
