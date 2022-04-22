DENTSPLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dentsply Sirona, Inc. on Behalf of Dentsply Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) on behalf of Dentsply stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dentsply has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.

Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

