    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
DENTSPLY INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

06/16/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY).

On April 19, 2022, the Company disclosed the sudden termination of CEO Donald Casey “effective immediately.” Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by its Audit and Finance Committee, outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm into whether “former and current members of senior management” used improper means to achieve executive compensation goals and other matters relating to financial reporting, which resulted in the Company being unable to timely file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company has been sued in securities class action lawsuits for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remain pending. Recently, the court presiding over the case appointed Lead Plaintiffs to represent the proposed class as the case moves forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Dentsply’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Dentsply shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


