    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
DENTSPLY INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

06/01/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), continues to investigate claims on behalf of investors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more.

On April 19, 2022, the Company disclosed that it “terminated” CEO Donald Casey “effective immediately,” and further revealed disappointing financial news including expected net sales of around $965 million, down 1.4% year over year and lower than the $1.02 billion expected by analysts and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.48 and $0.52, well below the consensus earnings estimate of $0.67. Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm into whether “former and current members of senior management” used improper means to achieve executive compensation goals and other matters relating to financial reporting.

The investigation concerns whether Dentsply and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
