On April 19, 2022, the Company disclosed the sudden termination of CEO Donald Casey “effective immediately.” Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by its Audit and Finance Committee, outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm into whether “former and current members of senior management” used improper means to achieve executive compensation goals and other matters relating to financial reporting, which resulted in the Company being unable to timely file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company has been sued in securities class action lawsuits for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remain pending. Recently, the court presiding over the case appointed Lead Plaintiffs to represent the proposed class as the case moves forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Dentsply’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

