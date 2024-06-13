Charlotte, NC. Dentsply Sirona World, the Ultimate Experience in Digital Dentistry, returns to Las Vegas promising high-quality dental education, unparalleled networking opportunities, and unforgettable entertainment. This year's event has a new master of ceremonies - Mona Patel, DDS, dentist and practice owner in Wisconsin - who is ready to guide participants through a unique clinical education journey meant to support attendees to advance with confidence into the future of dentistry.

"I am thrilled to be once again a part of DS World Las Vegas and honored to be doing so this year as master of ceremonies," said Dr. Mona Patel, who is passionate about creating smart office designs and practical digital patient workflow in dental offices. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for dental professionals to come together, share knowledge, and grow both personally and professionally. From personal experience, I encourage everyone, regardless of what area of dentistry you practice in, to join us for what promises to be a memorable and transformative event."

The main stage speaker lineup features renowned experts in the dental industry, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the stage. Attendees can look forward to insightful presentations on a variety of cutting-edge topics, including:

Sam Puri, DDS: Innovations in Dental Technology

Jenny Apekian, DDS: Innovations in Implant Dentistry

David Landwehr, DDS, MS: Innovations in Endodontics

Varisha Parikh, DDS: Innovations in Connectivity through DS Core

Sara Mahmood, DDS, MS, FAGD: Inspiration with SureSmile

Ingeborg De Kok, DDS, MS and Mr. Jack Marrano, CDT: Dentists, DS Core, and our Lab Partners

True to its commitment to promoting diversity in dentistry, Dentsply Sirona is proud to confirm that this year's main stage lineup achieves gender parity once again, reflecting its dedication to inclusivity and equal representation in the field.

A highlight of this year's event will be the Live Procedure: a full mouth reconstruction case. This unique experience, led by Meena Barsoum, DMD, MS will distinguish itself from previous years as participants can follow the case along on social media in the weeks leading up to the event. The journey will take viewers through patient diagnosis, treatment planning, and the entire procedural journey, culminating in the final restorations and implant crown delivery live-streamed to the main stage.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to advance your knowledge, connect with colleagues and take part in this exceptional event. Register here now to take advantage of Early Bird Pricing, which ends on July 15.

Visit https://www.dentsplysirona.com/en-us/lp/ds-world.html to learn more, secure your spot and join us for a groundbreaking experience in dental education.

