Dentsply Sirona announced that Kevin Boyle has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Management Committee, effective December 4, 2023. In this role, he reports to the CEO.

Charlotte, NC.

"Kevin brings a results-oriented, innovative, and strategic leadership approach and has deep expertise collaborating cross-functionally to maximize business success. His strong commitment to the continued advancement of healthcare by solving unmet clinical and process needs through deep customer intimacy, coupled with his focus on developing diverse teams, provides an excellent fit with our values," said Simon Campion, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona. "Innovation is and will continue to be a cornerstone of our strategy and Kevin's appointment ensures our advances in that area are meaningful."

"I am very proud to join Dentsply Sirona with its long history of groundbreaking innovation in all areas of dentistry and continence care," said Kevin Boyle, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Dentsply Sirona. "My goal is to drive major advancements to our innovation strategy, increasing Dentsply Sirona's competitive advantage and bringing value to our customers and their patients. I am excited to support the company's mission to transform dentistry and continence care through innovation and improve people's lives."

About Kevin Boyle

Kevin Boyle has over 20 years of leadership experience in research and development (R&D) at MedTech companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President Research and Development, Interventional Segment at Becton Dickinson and Company (BD). He was previously Vice President Research and Development, Peripheral Intervention, at BD and worked at Medtronic in various R&D roles.

Kevin holds a Master's Degree in Engineering in Biomedical Engineering from Texas A&M as well as a Master's Degree in Management Information Systems from the Michael Smurfit Business School, UCD, in Ireland.