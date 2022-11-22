Press Release Corporate | November 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 Dentsply Sirona Appoints Tony Johnson as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Dentsply Sirona today announced that Tony Johnson has been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO), effective November 28, 2022. He succeeds Andy Johnson, who served as Interim Supply Chain Leader and will now fully focus again on his role as VP of Formulated Products.



Charlotte. Mr. Johnson is a seasoned operations executive with 30 years of global experience across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and procurement in the medical device business. He joins the Company from Cardinal Health, where he led upstream product marketing, research and development, medical affairs, and the medical global supply chain as President of Global Products and Supply Chain. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Operations at Becton Dickinson (BD) / CR Bard where he was responsible for their Interventional Segment, and spent 25 years with Baxter International where he held positions leading operations both in the United States and internationally. Simon Campion, Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona, said, "We are pleased to have Tony as a seasoned operations executive with 30 years of global experience join us. Tony's strong history of delivering results at international medical device businesses matches very well with Dentsply Sirona's global footprint, our broad portfolio in the dental space and our future ambitions. His international leadership and supply chain expertise will be instrumental to deliver on our strategic goals, realize our full potential and create value for our stakeholders." Mr. Johnson said, "It's an honor to join the global leader in dental products and technologies. I am convinced that my experience will be of value for Dentsply Sirona to build a robust platform that enables the Company to capitalize on the market opportunities and reliably serve the needs of the customers around the globe. I look forward to working with this great team on its important purpose to empower customers by creating innovative solutions for healthy smiles."

About Tony Johnson

Mr. Johnson previously served as President of Global Products and Supply Chain at Cardinal Health, where he led upstream product marketing, research and development, medical affairs, and the medical global supply chain. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Operations at Becton Dickinson (BD) / CR Bard where he was responsible for their Interventional Segment, and spent 25 years with Baxter International where he held positions leading operations both in the United States and internationally. Tony received his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Arkansas. Outside of work, Tony and his family volunteer with Safe Families for Children, a nonprofit organization that provides hope and support to children in families going through a crisis situation.





Press Contact Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg

Austria

+43 662 2450 588

+43 676 84 84 14 588

Marion.Par-Weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com Tanja Lauinger

Senior Corporate Public Relations Manager Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg

Austria

+43 662 2450 629

+43 664 600 97 629

Tanja.Lauinger@dentsplysirona.com

