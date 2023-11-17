DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is the world's leader in design, manufacturing and marketing of dental care and oral hygiene products and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - specialized products and equipment (59.1%): CAD / CAM systems, dental treatment centers, imaging systems, panoramic and 3D imaging systems, implants, orthodontics products and accessories, etc.; - consumables (40.9%): food products, endodontics and preventative care products, prosthetic materials, dental instruments, hygiene and washing systems, etc. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. also offers urological and surgical instruments and products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.5%), Europe (39.7%) and other (24.8%).