DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

Innovation meets fascination: New Axano treatment center sets the standard for smart, digital dentistry

04/04/2022 | 03:14am EDT
| April 4, 2022
Innovation meets fascination: New Axano treatment center sets the standard for smart, digital dentistry

The good feeling of being at the most beautiful workplace in the world: Axano, the new treatment center from Dentsply Sirona, offers just that with its modern design, intuitive workflows and smart digital control. It impresses with numerous innovations that make treatment more efficient, easier and even more comfortable.

Axano's Ambient Light rounds off the practice's lighting concept and also visualizes the hygiene process.

Charlotte/Bensheim. The Greek word Afxano - translated into English means to increase, grow, expand - was the inspiration for the name of the new Axano treatment center from Dentsply Sirona. Axano is a symbol of forward thinking, continuous improvement and growth-a demand that dentists have for their own work and which Dentsply Sirona fulfills with the new Axano treatment center. Inspiration from the world of modern design, collected wishes from users, real-life feedback from the dental practice: all this flowed into the development of Axano. The result is a treatment center that sets new standards in design, workflows and digital functions. At the same time, Axano replaces the established Teneo treatment center in the product family.

Design that improves performance

Even at first glance, Axano offers a high-quality workplace for dentist and assistant. The design innovations of the treatment center, which are illustrated at a glance in the TrenDS magazine online, are well thought-out and offer intelligent solutions. The integrated ambient light, for example, sets color accents and complements the lighting concept of the practice individually. At the same time, the indirect LED lighting visualizes the hygiene process. Another highlight is the large graphic touch display, which combines the latest design standards with intuitive, convenient operation - comparable to that of a smartphone. Axano's high design standards are underlined by a large selection of upholstery colors and the optional choice of lounge upholstery. Axano has already been honored for its design. Recently, the new treatment center received the renowned Red Dot Award 2022 in the category "Product Design".

Optimized workflows for efficient treatments

Comfort also plays a decisive role in Axano's workflows. They have been further optimized to make treatments even more ergonomic and efficient. For example, the new motorized sliding track with integrated LED lighting always brings the dentist element within easy reach. It can now also be individually adjusted in height so that ergonomic working positions can be adopted at all times. The dentist and assistant elements as well as the tray can be positioned independently of each other and allow flexible switching between team and stand-alone treatment. Clinical safety is provided to the practitioner by the endo and implantology functions integrated in Axano, which enable a smooth transition between diagnosis, clarification and therapy. Modern patient communication is also part of the perfect workflow with Axano. Thanks to the integrated camera and 22-inch Sivision monitor, intraoral images, 3D X-ray images or videos can be visualized directly at the treatment center and discussed with the patient.

Digital experience: Controlling processes individually

With Axano, innovative digital functions enable more than just intuitive, convenient operation. The treatment center can also be individually configured via the new touch display: The keys and functions can be organized on the user interface as desired using drag-and-drop and thus adapted to personal preferences.

Dr. Martin Weber, a specialist dentist for oral surgery from Darmstadt, Germany, considers Axano to be a successful further development of the treatment centers from Dentsply Sirona: "The design looks pleasantly familiar, the digital workflows prove to be simple and practical," the tester describes his experience. "The decisive factor for me is that I don't have to adjust specifically to the treatment center; a lot of things are self-explanatory-that's how it should be."
Axano users can also rely on a coherent overall concept when it comes to service. Online registration ensures that system updates can be installed by the user. In addition, a service technician can access the treatment center remotely to analyze service requirements. The Axano service software provides additional security: It offers a detailed overview of the service and hygiene history of the unit.

"The development of Axano focused on various aspects, but above all on the needs of our customers," emphasizes Prof. Rainer Seemann, Vice President Global Clinical Research at Dentsply Sirona. Seemann is a dentist himself and knows what matters in everyday treatment. "The two most important drivers for satisfaction with a treatment center are integration and reliability. Axano sets new standards in both requirements-through seamless and efficient workflows and a powerful digitized service. With Axano, dentists are empowered to focus fully on their craft and treating their patients, ultimately realizing the full growth potential of their practice."
Additional information can be found on the Axano website.

Axano's Ambient Light rounds off the practice's lighting concept and also visualizes the hygiene process.

The large graphic touch display is easy to operate and can be configured individually.
The large graphic touch display is easy to operate and can be configured individually.

An integrated intraoral camera and 22-inch Sivision monitor support modern patient communication.
An integrated intraoral camera and 22-inch Sivision monitor support modern patient communication.

Optimized gripping paths: The dentist and assistant elements as well as the tray can be positioned independently of each other.
Optimized gripping paths: The dentist and assistant elements as well as the tray can be positioned independently of each other.

Early tester Dr. Martin Weber confirms that operation and workflows with Axano are made simpler.
Early tester Dr. Martin Weber confirms that operation and workflows with Axano are made simpler.

For Prof. Rainer Seemann, Vice President Global Clinical Research at Dentsply Sirona, the focus is on surpassing customer expectations.
For Prof. Rainer Seemann, Vice President Global Clinical Research at Dentsply Sirona, the focus is on surpassing customer expectations.

CORP-press-image-Red-Dot-Award
Press Contact

Marion Par-Weixlberger
Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg
Austria

+43 662 2450 588
+43 676 84 84 14 588
Marion.Par-Weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com

Anna Bruns
Corporate Public Relations Manager

Fabrikstrasse 31, 64625 Bensheim
Germany

+49 6251 16 2293
+49 172 512 0524
anna.bruns@dentsplysirona.com

This information and any attachment thereto contains forward-looking information about Dentsply Sirona, Inc.'s financial results, guidance and estimates, business prospects, and products and services that involve substantial risks and uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "estimate," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "think," "intend," "expect," "project," "plan," "target," "forecast", and similar words and expressions which identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For a discussion of such risks, uncertainties and other matters that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to, among other factors, the market for dental product and services, pricing, future sales volume of the Company's products, the possibility of changing economic, market and competitive conditions, dependence on products, dependence on key personnel, technological developments, intense competition, market uncertainties, dependence on distributors, ability to manage growth, dependence on key suppliers, dependence on key members of management, government regulation, acquisitions and affiliations, readers are urged to carefully review and consider various disclosures made by the Company in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document or the attachments to reflect new information or future events or developments after the date any such statement is made.

Disclaimer

Dentsply Sirona Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
