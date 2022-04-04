Innovation meets fascination: New Axano treatment center sets the standard for smart, digital dentistry

The good feeling of being at the most beautiful workplace in the world: Axano, the new treatment center from Dentsply Sirona, offers just that with its modern design, intuitive workflows and smart digital control. It impresses with numerous innovations that make treatment more efficient, easier and even more comfortable.

Axano's Ambient Light rounds off the practice's lighting concept and also visualizes the hygiene process.

Charlotte/Bensheim. The Greek word Afxano - translated into English means to increase, grow, expand - was the inspiration for the name of the new Axano treatment center from Dentsply Sirona. Axano is a symbol of forward thinking, continuous improvement and growth-a demand that dentists have for their own work and which Dentsply Sirona fulfills with the new Axano treatment center. Inspiration from the world of modern design, collected wishes from users, real-life feedback from the dental practice: all this flowed into the development of Axano. The result is a treatment center that sets new standards in design, workflows and digital functions. At the same time, Axano replaces the established Teneo treatment center in the product family.

Even at first glance, Axano offers a high-quality workplace for dentist and assistant. The design innovations of the treatment center, which are illustrated at a glance in the TrenDS magazine online, are well thought-out and offer intelligent solutions. The integrated ambient light, for example, sets color accents and complements the lighting concept of the practice individually. At the same time, the indirect LED lighting visualizes the hygiene process. Another highlight is the large graphic touch display, which combines the latest design standards with intuitive, convenient operation - comparable to that of a smartphone. Axano's high design standards are underlined by a large selection of upholstery colors and the optional choice of lounge upholstery. Axano has already been honored for its design. Recently, the new treatment center received the renowned Red Dot Award 2022 in the category "Product Design".

Comfort also plays a decisive role in Axano's workflows. They have been further optimized to make treatments even more ergonomic and efficient. For example, the new motorized sliding track with integrated LED lighting always brings the dentist element within easy reach. It can now also be individually adjusted in height so that ergonomic working positions can be adopted at all times. The dentist and assistant elements as well as the tray can be positioned independently of each other and allow flexible switching between team and stand-alone treatment. Clinical safety is provided to the practitioner by the endo and implantology functions integrated in Axano, which enable a smooth transition between diagnosis, clarification and therapy. Modern patient communication is also part of the perfect workflow with Axano. Thanks to the integrated camera and 22-inch Sivision monitor, intraoral images, 3D X-ray images or videos can be visualized directly at the treatment center and discussed with the patient.

With Axano, innovative digital functions enable more than just intuitive, convenient operation. The treatment center can also be individually configured via the new touch display: The keys and functions can be organized on the user interface as desired using drag-and-drop and thus adapted to personal preferences.

Dr. Martin Weber, a specialist dentist for oral surgery from Darmstadt, Germany, considers Axano to be a successful further development of the treatment centers from Dentsply Sirona: "The design looks pleasantly familiar, the digital workflows prove to be simple and practical," the tester describes his experience. "The decisive factor for me is that I don't have to adjust specifically to the treatment center; a lot of things are self-explanatory-that's how it should be."

Axano users can also rely on a coherent overall concept when it comes to service. Online registration ensures that system updates can be installed by the user. In addition, a service technician can access the treatment center remotely to analyze service requirements. The Axano service software provides additional security: It offers a detailed overview of the service and hygiene history of the unit.

"The development of Axano focused on various aspects, but above all on the needs of our customers," emphasizes Prof. Rainer Seemann, Vice President Global Clinical Research at Dentsply Sirona. Seemann is a dentist himself and knows what matters in everyday treatment. "The two most important drivers for satisfaction with a treatment center are integration and reliability. Axano sets new standards in both requirements-through seamless and efficient workflows and a powerful digitized service. With Axano, dentists are empowered to focus fully on their craft and treating their patients, ultimately realizing the full growth potential of their practice."

Additional information can be found on the Axano website.

