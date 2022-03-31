Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SureSmile® Aligners: Introducing Solutions for a Better Treatment Experience

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Press Release
  • Orthodontics
| March 31, 2022
SureSmile® Aligners: Introducing Solutions for a Better Treatment Experience

Dentsply Sirona offers SureSmile® VPro™, SureSmile® Retainers and SureSmile™ Whitening Kit as part of its SureSmile Clear Aligner system to help clinicians provide patients with a better treatment experience.

Dentsply Sirona offers SureSmile® VPro™, SureSmile® Retainers and SureSmile™ Whitening Kit as part of its SureSmile Clear Aligner system to help clinicians provide patients with a better treatment experience

Charlotte / Bensheim. Dentsply Sirona introduced SureSmile® VPro™, SureSmile® Retainers and SureSmile™ Whitening Kit as part of its clear aligner treatment offerings in the US. SureSmile VPro helps accelerate orthodontic tooth movement and may help reduce patient discomfort1,2,3 during treatment while SureSmile Retainers and Whitening Kit maintain patients' brighter, whiter smiles once treatment is complete. The SureSmile Retainers are durable to withstand oral forces, including teeth grinding, without compromising effectiveness.*

The latest additions are part of the brand's ongoing commitment to provide doctors with clear aligner solutions for a comprehensive treatment approach.

SureSmile - helping patients feel sure about their smile

By drawing on twenty years of experience in digital planning for orthodontic treatment, SureSmile combines its unique understanding of patients' needs with advanced materials and technology to provide more predictable treatment plans with a comfortable and streamlined experience, fueled by results, to give patients the confidence boost that comes with a straighter smile.

SureSmile VPro is an orthodontic acceleration device that uses high-frequency vibration (HFV). When used with orthodontic treatment for just five minutes a day, the device delivers gentle vibrations that may reduce discomfort,1,2,3 improve aligner tracking, and accelerate tooth movement.2,3,4,5 and may speed up treatment time by up to 50 percent1,2. The device will now be included in the SureSmile Complete Case offering, the comprehensive aligner package, and is also available to order as a standalone product.

The new SureSmile® Retainer is used to maintain the alignment of teeth at the end of aligner treatment to help keep a beautiful smile. When retainers are worn as prescribed, they are an effective tool to prevent teeth relapse. The SureSmile™ Whitening Kit will also be included with all SureSmile Aligner treatments in the US at end of treatment to provide patients with a brighter, whiter smile.

With the addition of these solutions, the SureSmile system is now able to provide more options to help address patients' needs throughout the clear aligner journey. "When patients come into my office, it's important that they're happy and feel equipped with the tools for a successful, comfortable treatment," said Dr. Manal Ibrahim, who owns practices in both Naperville and Shorewood, IL.

SureSmile understands that every patient's journey is different, that's why they are committed to empowering dental professionals with clear aligner tools and solutions needed to provide their patients with best-in-class dental care.

For further information, please check the website: https://www.dentsplysirona.com/suresmile

Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries.

TheSureSmile VPro™ Series devices are intended for use by the orthodontic patient during treatment with aligners to facilitate minor anterior tooth movement. Rx only. See Instructions for Use for full Prescribing Information. SureSmile VPro may not be available in all countries, and this information is not intended as a promotion for any product that is not authorized by the laws and regulations of any of such countries.

* When under orthodontic treatment and used as prescribed

[1] Alansari S, Atique MI, Gomez JP, et al. The effects of brief daily vibration on clear aligner orthodontic treatment. J World Fed Ortho. 2018;7(4):134-140. doi:10.1016/j.ejwf.2018.10.002

[2] Shipley T. Effects of high frequency acceleration device on aligner treatment-a pilot study. Dent J (Basel). 2018;6(3):32. doi:10.3390/dj6030032

[3] Alikhani M, Alansari S, Hamidaddin MA, Sangsuwon C, Alyami B, et al. Vibration paradox in orthodontics: anabolic and catabolic effects. PLoS ONE. 2018;13(5):e01965.

[4] Alansari S, et al., The effects of brief daily vibration on clear aligner orthodontic treatment, J World Fed Ortho 2018. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejwf.2018.10.002.

[5] Judex S, Pongkitwitoon S. Differential Efficacy of 2 Vibrating Orthodontic Devices to Alter the Cellular Response in Osteoblasts, Fibroblasts, and Osteoclasts. Dose Response. 2018;16(3):1559325818792112. Published 2018 Aug 16. doi:10.1177/1559325818792112

Download Material
CORP-Press-Image-Retainer-Whitening-VPro-wBoxes.jpg
(2 MB)

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Close
Creative Commons

Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-ND 4.0)

License details

Close

Dentsply Sirona offers SureSmile® VPro™, SureSmile® Retainers and SureSmile™ Whitening Kit as part of its SureSmile Clear Aligner system to help clinicians provide patients with a better treatment experience

CORP-Press-Image-SureSmile-Retainer.jpg
(719 kB)

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Close
Creative Commons

Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-ND 4.0)

License details

Close

SureSmile Retainers are an effective tool to help maintain the alignment of teeth at the end of aligner treatment.

CORP-Press-Image-Manal-Ibrahim.jpg
(2 MB)

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Close
Close

Dr. Manal Ibrahim uses SureSmile Clear Aligners in her practice to provide her patients with straighter teeth for a more confident smile.

CORP-press-image-Aligner-Print.jpg
(1 MB)

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Close
Close

SureSmile Clear Aligners provide the ultimate comfort for patients by combining innovative technology with highly advanced materials.

CORP-Press-image-SureSmile-VPro.jpg
(725 kB)

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Close
Creative Commons

Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-ND 4.0)

License details

Close

SureSmile VPro is an orthodontic acceleration device.

Dentsply Sirona_PR_US_SureSmile Aligners Introducing Solutions for a Better Treatment Experience_220331.pdf
(330 kB)

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Close
Close
Add to Download Queue

Whitepaper added to Download Queue

Already in collection

Download ZIP (7 MB)
Press Contact

Marion Par-Weixlberger
Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg
Austria

+43 662 2450 588
+43 676 84 84 14 588
Marion.Par-Weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com

Tanja Lauinger
Senior Corporate Public Relations Manager

Sirona Strasse 1, 5071 Wals bei Salzburg
Austria

+43 662 2450 629
+43 664 600 97 629
Tanja.Lauinger@dentsplysirona.com

This information and any attachment thereto contains forward-looking information about Dentsply Sirona, Inc.'s financial results, guidance and estimates, business prospects, and products and services that involve substantial risks and uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "estimate," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "think," "intend," "expect," "project," "plan," "target," "forecast", and similar words and expressions which identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For a discussion of such risks, uncertainties and other matters that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to, among other factors, the market for dental product and services, pricing, future sales volume of the Company's products, the possibility of changing economic, market and competitive conditions, dependence on products, dependence on key personnel, technological developments, intense competition, market uncertainties, dependence on distributors, ability to manage growth, dependence on key suppliers, dependence on key members of management, government regulation, acquisitions and affiliations, readers are urged to carefully review and consider various disclosures made by the Company in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document or the attachments to reflect new information or future events or developments after the date any such statement is made.

Disclaimer

Dentsply Sirona Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.
11:46aSURESMILE® ALIGNERS : Introducing Solutions for a Better Treatment Experience
PU
03/29TRANSCRIPT : DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler Virtual Dental Day, Mar-29-202..
CI
03/28DENTSPLY SIRONA : announces strategic partnership with the Platform for Better Oral Health..
PU
03/24INNOVATION MEETS FASCINATION : New Axano treatment center sets the standard for smart, dig..
PU
03/24DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22DENTSPLY SIRONA : Andrew Robinson to lead North America commercial business at Dentsply Si..
PU
03/18Dentsply Sirona to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Dental Day
AQ
03/17BESTSELLER FOR DAILY USE IN PRACTICE : Dentsply Sirona delivers the 75,000th X-ray system ..
PU
03/17NEW CARTRIDGE AND MIXING TIP SYSTEM : applying impression material efficiently and easily
PU
03/09Dentsply Sirona Launches $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 370 M - -
Net income 2022 496 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 10 780 M 10 780 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.
Duration : Period :
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 49,55 $
Average target price 63,77 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Don M. Casey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge M. Gomez Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Eric K. Brandt Non-Executive Chairman
Cord F. Stähler Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Kowaloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.-11.18%10 780
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-14.47%212 288
MEDTRONIC PLC7.84%149 662
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.20%76 771
DEXCOM, INC.-3.34%50 379
HOYA CORPORATION-17.18%42 434