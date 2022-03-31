SureSmile® Aligners: Introducing Solutions for a Better Treatment Experience

Dentsply Sirona offers SureSmile® VPro™, SureSmile® Retainers and SureSmile™ Whitening Kit as part of its SureSmile Clear Aligner system to help clinicians provide patients with a better treatment experience.

Charlotte / Bensheim. Dentsply Sirona introduced SureSmile® VPro™, SureSmile® Retainers and SureSmile™ Whitening Kit as part of its clear aligner treatment offerings in the US. SureSmile VPro helps accelerate orthodontic tooth movement and may help reduce patient discomfort1,2,3 during treatment while SureSmile Retainers and Whitening Kit maintain patients' brighter, whiter smiles once treatment is complete. The SureSmile Retainers are durable to withstand oral forces, including teeth grinding, without compromising effectiveness.*

The latest additions are part of the brand's ongoing commitment to provide doctors with clear aligner solutions for a comprehensive treatment approach.

By drawing on twenty years of experience in digital planning for orthodontic treatment, SureSmile combines its unique understanding of patients' needs with advanced materials and technology to provide more predictable treatment plans with a comfortable and streamlined experience, fueled by results, to give patients the confidence boost that comes with a straighter smile.

SureSmile VPro is an orthodontic acceleration device that uses high-frequency vibration (HFV). When used with orthodontic treatment for just five minutes a day, the device delivers gentle vibrations that may reduce discomfort,1,2,3 improve aligner tracking, and accelerate tooth movement.2,3,4,5 and may speed up treatment time by up to 50 percent1,2. The device will now be included in the SureSmile Complete Case offering, the comprehensive aligner package, and is also available to order as a standalone product.

The new SureSmile® Retainer is used to maintain the alignment of teeth at the end of aligner treatment to help keep a beautiful smile. When retainers are worn as prescribed, they are an effective tool to prevent teeth relapse. The SureSmile™ Whitening Kit will also be included with all SureSmile Aligner treatments in the US at end of treatment to provide patients with a brighter, whiter smile.

With the addition of these solutions, the SureSmile system is now able to provide more options to help address patients' needs throughout the clear aligner journey. "When patients come into my office, it's important that they're happy and feel equipped with the tools for a successful, comfortable treatment," said Dr. Manal Ibrahim, who owns practices in both Naperville and Shorewood, IL.

SureSmile understands that every patient's journey is different, that's why they are committed to empowering dental professionals with clear aligner tools and solutions needed to provide their patients with best-in-class dental care.

For further information, please check the website: https://www.dentsplysirona.com/suresmile



Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries.



TheSureSmile VPro™ Series devices are intended for use by the orthodontic patient during treatment with aligners to facilitate minor anterior tooth movement. Rx only. See Instructions for Use for full Prescribing Information. SureSmile VPro may not be available in all countries, and this information is not intended as a promotion for any product that is not authorized by the laws and regulations of any of such countries.



* When under orthodontic treatment and used as prescribed



