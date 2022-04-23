Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
  News
  Summary
    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
40.95 USD   -2.71%
04/22DENTSPLY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dentsply Sirona, Inc. on Behalf of Dentsply Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
04/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04/22HC Wainwright Adjusts Dentsply Sirona's Price Target to $48 From $58, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors

04/23/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply stated that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will “cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.”

On this news, Dentsply’s stock fell $6.52, or 13.4%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Dentsply securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
