    XRAY   US24906P1093

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

(XRAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 02:12:08 pm EDT
36.62 USD   -6.70%
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:46pTop Midday Decliners
MT
09:20aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors

05/10/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply stated that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will “cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.”

On this news, Dentsply’s stock fell $6.52, or 13.4%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 10, 2022, the Company stated that it could not timely file its first quarter 2022 quarterly report due to “an internal investigation of allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters.” Specifically, the investigation concerned “the Company’s use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed.”

On this news, Dentsply’s stock fell as much as 10% during intraday trading on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Dentsply securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 149 M - -
Net income 2022 381 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 8 456 M 8 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 39,25 $
Average target price 53,42 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
