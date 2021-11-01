Log in
    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU GROUP INC.

(4324)
Dentsu Group Announces the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

11/01/2021 | 06:37am GMT
(Acquisition of the Company's own shares pursuant to its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) today announced the status of acquisition of the Company's own shares carried out in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act.
The details are as follows.

Class of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company
Number of shares acquired: 851,700 shares
Acquisition cost: 3,560,392,490 yen
(excluding brokerage commissions)
Acquisition period: From October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021
(contract date basis)
Method of acquisition: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a　discretionary trading authorization agreement

Reference 1: Details of the resolution made at the Board of Directors Meeting held on February 15, 2021

1. Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company
2. Total number of shares that may be acquired: 15,000,000 (maximum) shares
(5.32% of the total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock))
3. Total acquisition cost: 30 billion yen (maximum)
4. Acquisition period: From February 16, 2021 to December 23, 2021
5. Method of acquisition: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Through a discretionary trading authorization agreement (planned)

Reference 2: Cumulative total of shares acquired after the date of the above-mentioned resolution of the Board of Directors (as of October 31, 2021)

Total number of shares acquired: 5,873,700 shares
Total acquisition cost: 23,653,228,421 yen
(excluding brokerage commissions)

#####

For Additional Inquiries

Tokyo London
Media -
Please contact
Corporate Communications: 		Shusaku Kannan:
+81 3 6217 6602
s.kannan@dentsu.co.jp 		Dani Jordan:
+44 7342 076 617
dani@dentsu.com
Investors & analysts -
Please contact
Investor Relations: 		Yoshihisa Okamoto:
+81 3 6217 6613
yoshihisa.okamoto@dentsu.co.jp 		Kate Stewart:
+44 7900 191 093
kate.stewart@dentsu.com

Disclaimer

Dentsu Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
