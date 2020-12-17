Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Dentsu Group Inc.    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU GROUP INC.

(4324)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dentsu : Japanese regulator warns Dentsu over dealings with subcontractors

12/17/2020 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's anti-trust watchdog said on Thursday it had issued a warning to advertising giant Dentsu Group over its action to pressure subcontractors not to work with a rival company.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said it had found that a Dentsu employee had in May told subcontractors the company would stop dealing with them if they worked for the rival on a novel coronavirus aid programme.

Dentsu used "improper means" with the subcontractors, although the action was not found to have been a violation of anti-competition rules, Koji Mukai, a senior JFTC official in charge of the investigation, told reporters.

Following the warning, Dentsu apologised.

"We take this caution very seriously. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our partner companies and related parties over concerns of leading to hindrance of fair competition," the company said in a statement.

Dentsu had earlier come under public scrutiny over its involvement in running the coronavirus aid programme.

The trade ministry outsourced the $718 million project to a non-profit group co-founded by Dentsu, which in turn used various subcontractors, including Dentsu, on the job.

Critics said it was a waste of taxpayers' money and showed opaque management of public work.  

Of the case investigated by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, Dentsu said earlier it had reprimanded its employee for making "inappropriate remarks" to subcontractors.

Dentsu told the regulator it was concerned that its know-how in handling the job could be passed on to a rival, the commission said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2020
All news about DENTSU GROUP INC.
03:13aDENTSU : Japanese regulator warns Dentsu over dealings with subcontractors
RE
12/11DENTSU : Tokyo Games sponsors pay $3.3 billion, but more still needed
AQ
12/07Dentsu Group Issues FY20 Earnings Forecast
MT
12/07Nikkei eases off 29-1/2-year high on profit-taking
RE
12/07Nikkei eases off 29-1/2-year high on profit-taking
RE
12/06DENTSU : Japan's Dentsu to book $842 million in restructuring costs of overseas ..
RE
12/04Japan should weigh safety net for pandemic-hit firms, says PM aide
RE
12/02Shareholders in staffing agency Recruit sell $3.6 bln worth of stock
RE
11/30Dentsu Group Sells Portion of Shares Held in Recruit
MT
11/30Japan's Recruit shareholders to sell down $4 billion worth of stock
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 929 B 8 995 M 8 995 M
Net income 2020 -2 790 M -27,0 M -27,0 M
Net Debt 2020 172 B 1 668 M 1 668 M
P/E ratio 2020 -391x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 947 B 9 140 M 9 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 66 400
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart DENTSU GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 541,67 JPY
Last Close Price 3 365,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Yushin Soga Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Paul Andree Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiaki Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Kentaro Koga Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU GROUP INC.-10.86%9 140
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.52.56%21 985
VERITONE, INC.946.59%812
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%746
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED133.54%665
INCROSS CO LTD--.--%321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ