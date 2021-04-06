Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Dentsu Group Inc.    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU GROUP INC.

(4324)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dentsu : Larry Gillespie, II Appointed as President of Isobar Public Sector

04/06/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Larry Gillespie, II has been named President & Chairman of the Board for Isobar Public Sector, a global practice that delivers end-to-end digital transformation & IT modernization capabilities for U.S. federal and government clients, including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and the U.S. Army. In addition to Larry’s appointment, retired Lt. Gen William J. Donahue, former Commander of U.S. Air Force Communications and Information Center, Washington D.C. and John M. Gilligan, former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Air Force have been named to the Board of Directors for Isobar Public Sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005938/en/

Larry Gillespie (Photo: Business Wire)

Larry Gillespie (Photo: Business Wire)

Larry is a veteran digital transformation executive with over 20 years of experience steering large-scale transformations and customer experience innovations. He joins Isobar Public Sector at a pivotal time to help government agencies modernize and improve service delivery and to drive future growth at a newly transformed dentsu.

In this role, Larry will lead dentsu’s public sector capability development and growth with a focus on experience design, application modernization, cloud infrastructure, emerging technology, data transformation and security. These capabilities form an integrated, interconnected digital platform that can help government agencies rapidly pivot and improve mission delivery. The business is supported by dentsu’s Global Technology Alliance partners, including Qualtrics, SalesForce, Adobe, Amazon, Google and others.

“Larry’s extensive knowledge of the public sector landscape and wealth of experience problem-solving on behalf of key government clients throughout the course of his career make him a welcome addition to the Isobar Public Sector and dentsu executive teams,” said Jacki Kelley, CEO, dentsu Americas. “His unique sociocultural and data-driven approach is aligned with our mission to be Champions for Meaningful Progress. He will be extremely valuable to clients as they navigate uncharted landscape – plotting pathways to economic recovery, cultivating social equity and inclusive policies and preventing cybercrime.”

Read the full press release here.

About dentsu:
Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DENTSU GROUP INC.
01:01pDENTSU  : Larry Gillespie, II Appointed as President of Isobar Public Sector
BU
03/31DENTSU  : Named a Strong Performer in Commerce Services
BU
03/24DENTSU  : to Sell Two Japan Properties for $275 Million
MT
03/22CARTA  : New Swiss Unilateral Conduct Rules Significantly Broadened
AQ
03/17AMAZON COM  : Tinuiti Acquires Amazon Specialist Ortega Group, Adds Kevin Mayer ..
DJ
03/16DENTSU  : to Merge Four Subsidiaries in Business Restructuring
MT
03/09CARTA  : EPB, TVA and CARTA Launch Scavenger Hunt to Demonstrate the Local Avail..
AQ
03/07DENTSU  : Survey shows over 60% of people in Japan feel its society favors men
AQ
02/23DENTSU GROUP (4324)  : Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins
DJ
02/16DENTSU  : Partners With Urban One and NABOB To Launch a New Original Audio Serie..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 978 B 8 905 M 8 905 M
Net income 2021 31 521 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 143 B 1 297 M 1 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 1 003 B 9 132 M 9 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 64 533
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart DENTSU GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 895,45 JPY
Last Close Price 3 565,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Yushin Soga Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toshiaki Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Kentaro Koga Independent Outside Director
Etsuko Katsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU GROUP INC.16.31%9 044
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.88%20 424
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-12.32%5 199
MOBVISTA INC.33.20%1 267
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED40.16%1 097
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-12.83%758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ