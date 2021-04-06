Dentsu : Larry Gillespie, II Appointed as President of Isobar Public Sector

Larry Gillespie, II has been named President & Chairman of the Board for Isobar Public Sector, a global practice that delivers end-to-end digital transformation & IT modernization capabilities for U.S. federal and government clients, including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and the U.S. Army. In addition to Larry’s appointment, retired Lt. Gen William J. Donahue, former Commander of U.S. Air Force Communications and Information Center, Washington D.C. and John M. Gilligan, former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Air Force have been named to the Board of Directors for Isobar Public Sector.

Larry is a veteran digital transformation executive with over 20 years of experience steering large-scale transformations and customer experience innovations. He joins Isobar Public Sector at a pivotal time to help government agencies modernize and improve service delivery and to drive future growth at a newly transformed dentsu.

In this role, Larry will lead dentsu’s public sector capability development and growth with a focus on experience design, application modernization, cloud infrastructure, emerging technology, data transformation and security. These capabilities form an integrated, interconnected digital platform that can help government agencies rapidly pivot and improve mission delivery. The business is supported by dentsu’s Global Technology Alliance partners, including Qualtrics, SalesForce, Adobe, Amazon, Google and others.

“Larry’s extensive knowledge of the public sector landscape and wealth of experience problem-solving on behalf of key government clients throughout the course of his career make him a welcome addition to the Isobar Public Sector and dentsu executive teams,” said Jacki Kelley, CEO, dentsu Americas. “His unique sociocultural and data-driven approach is aligned with our mission to be Champions for Meaningful Progress. He will be extremely valuable to clients as they navigate uncharted landscape – plotting pathways to economic recovery, cultivating social equity and inclusive policies and preventing cybercrime.”

