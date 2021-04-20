Dentsu : Launches Global Health Solution

Former Outcome Health CEO Matt McNally to Head Up a Global Network of 2,000 Healthcare Marketing Experts

Dentsu International announced today the launch of dentsu health, a global solution. Drawing upon the expertise of dentsu's global network of 2,000 health marketing experts across 85 markets in EMEA, APAC and the Americas, dentsu health is poised to become one of the top global healthcare agencies. By aggregating and mobilizing dentsu’s health marketing expertise powered by its market-leading capabilities, dentsu health will provide a single point of contact now required by many of the top brands across pharma, payer, provider, device and OTC.

Formed to leverage dentsu’s transformed business model and reinforce its offering to health brands and industries, while navigating the rapidly changing digital economy accelerated by COVID-19, this solution combines health capabilities from across dentsu including strategy, creative, media, customer experience, analytics, technology and fulfillment.

“Across dentsu, we have always had significant, world-class health and wellness business globally and, while not necessarily known for it, are actually among the top players in the vertical. The launch of dentsu health is deeply rooted in our mission to connect health and wellness brands with their most important stakeholders through trust and empathy, radical collaboration and connected intelligence,” said Jeff Greenspoon, President, Solutions, dentsu. “By creating a new, connected network of health experts, we can activate our deep medical, pharma and consumer-focused capabilities at-scale, in any market, and bring a diverse set of talent together to service clients more seamlessly, igniting innovation and driving more meaningful solutions that will lead to better health outcomes and patient experiences. Health innovation does more than power a multi-billion-dollar industry — It has the power to move society forward and gives hope for a better tomorrow.”

