    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU GROUP INC.

(4324)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/20
3320 JPY   -4.46%
11:12aDENTSU  : Launches Global Health Solution
BU
05:53aNIKKEI 225  : Off 2% On Domestic COVID-19 Surge
MT
02:22aJapan stocks stumble as return to coronavirus lockdowns looms
RE
Dentsu : Launches Global Health Solution

04/20/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Former Outcome Health CEO Matt McNally to Head Up a Global Network of 2,000 Healthcare Marketing Experts

Dentsu International announced today the launch of dentsu health, a global solution. Drawing upon the expertise of dentsu's global network of 2,000 health marketing experts across 85 markets in EMEA, APAC and the Americas, dentsu health is poised to become one of the top global healthcare agencies. By aggregating and mobilizing dentsu’s health marketing expertise powered by its market-leading capabilities, dentsu health will provide a single point of contact now required by many of the top brands across pharma, payer, provider, device and OTC.

Formed to leverage dentsu’s transformed business model and reinforce its offering to health brands and industries, while navigating the rapidly changing digital economy accelerated by COVID-19, this solution combines health capabilities from across dentsu including strategy, creative, media, customer experience, analytics, technology and fulfillment.

“Across dentsu, we have always had significant, world-class health and wellness business globally and, while not necessarily known for it, are actually among the top players in the vertical. The launch of dentsu health is deeply rooted in our mission to connect health and wellness brands with their most important stakeholders through trust and empathy, radical collaboration and connected intelligence,” said Jeff Greenspoon, President, Solutions, dentsu. “By creating a new, connected network of health experts, we can activate our deep medical, pharma and consumer-focused capabilities at-scale, in any market, and bring a diverse set of talent together to service clients more seamlessly, igniting innovation and driving more meaningful solutions that will lead to better health outcomes and patient experiences. Health innovation does more than power a multi-billion-dollar industry — It has the power to move society forward and gives hope for a better tomorrow.”

Read the full press release here.

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of eight leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsu mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 978 B 9 022 M 9 022 M
Net income 2021 31 521 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2021 143 B 1 314 M 1 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 934 B 8 643 M 8 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 64 533
Free-Float 74,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 804,17 JPY
Last Close Price 3 320,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshihiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Yushin Soga Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toshiaki Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Kentaro Koga Independent Outside Director
Etsuko Katsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENTSU GROUP INC.13.38%9 047
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.52%21 555
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-13.54%5 127
MOBVISTA INC.97.10%1 877
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED45.78%1 141
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-13.67%757
