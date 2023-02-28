Dentsu : Establishment of the Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts

The Special Committee consisting of three independent outside directors under the Board of Directors of Dentsu Group Inc. (Chairperson: Gan Matsui) announced today that it has established the following Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts.

1. Establishment of the Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts:

Today, the Special Committee established the "Investigation and Review Committee by Outside Experts on the Current Case Related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" staffed by three outside experts. The Special Committee will receive the Investigation and Review Committee's findings of the facts and causes and recommendations for preventing recurrence and report them to the Dentsu Group Inc.'s Board of Directors.

2. Committee Composition:

Chairperson: Mr. Masayuki Ikegami (Former Supreme Court Justice)

Member: Mr. Kenji Kawai (Attorney at law, former Chief Justice of the Sendai High Court)

Member: Mr. Toshihiko Itami (Attorney at law, former Superintending Prosecutor of the Osaka High Public Prosecutors' Office)

3. Date of Establishment:

February 28, 2023

*Please refer to the following Feb 14, 2023 news release for the outline of the Special Committee:

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/news/release/000924.html

