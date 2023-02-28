Advanced search
    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC.

(4324)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-28 am EST
4370.00 JPY   +0.69%
02:15aDentsu : Establishment of the Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts
PU
01:08aUpdate1 : Dentsu, others indicted over Olympics bid rigging
AQ
02/27Dentsu, others face criminal complaints over Olympics bid rigging
AQ
Dentsu : Establishment of the Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts

02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
The Special Committee consisting of three independent outside directors under the Board of Directors of Dentsu Group Inc. (Chairperson: Gan Matsui) announced today that it has established the following Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts.

1. Establishment of the Investigation and Review Committee of Outside Experts:
Today, the Special Committee established the "Investigation and Review Committee by Outside Experts on the Current Case Related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" staffed by three outside experts. The Special Committee will receive the Investigation and Review Committee's findings of the facts and causes and recommendations for preventing recurrence and report them to the Dentsu Group Inc.'s Board of Directors.

2. Committee Composition:
Chairperson: Mr. Masayuki Ikegami (Former Supreme Court Justice)
Member: Mr. Kenji Kawai (Attorney at law, former Chief Justice of the Sendai High Court)
Member: Mr. Toshihiko Itami (Attorney at law, former Superintending Prosecutor of the Osaka High Public Prosecutors' Office)

3. Date of Establishment:
February 28, 2023

*Please refer to the following Feb 14, 2023 news release for the outline of the Special Committee:
https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/news/release/000924.html

#####

For additional inquiries

TOKYO LONDON NEW YORK
MEDIA
Please contact
Corporate Communications 		Jumpei Kojima:
+81 3 6217 6602
jumpei.kojima@dentsu.co.jp 		Matt Cross:
+44 7446 798 723
matt.cross@dentsu.com 		Jeremy Miller:
+1 917 710 1285
jeremy@dentsu.com
INVESTORS & ANALYSTS
Please contact
Investor Relations 		Yoshihisa Okamoto:
+81 3 6217 6613
yoshihisa.okamoto@dentsu.co.jp 		Kate Stewart:
+44 7900 191 093
kate.stewart@dentsu.com

Disclaimer

Dentsu Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
