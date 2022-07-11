Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Dentsu Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC.

(4324)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-07-12 am EDT
4190.00 JPY   -0.59%
07/11DENTSU : Invests in IDN Media, a Media Platform Company for Millennials and Generation Z in Indonesia
PU
07/06Dentsu Makes Further Investment in Metaverse Creative Studio Business
MT
07/05Ambr, Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.02 million in funding from ANRI, ModelingCafe Co., Ltd., Dentsu Group Inc., SBI Investment Co., Ltd., INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Dentsu : Invests in IDN Media, a Media Platform Company for Millennials and Generation Z in Indonesia

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen; hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announced today that it will invest in IDN Media Pte. Ltd. (CEO: Winston Utomo; Head Office: Indonesia; hereinafter referred to as "IDN Media"), a leading media platform company that develops and operates digital media, content platform, commercial, and entertainment in Indonesia. The Company will make the investment through its own R&D organization Dentsu Innovation Initiative, and will accelerate its R&D activities in the media platform business in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

The reasons behind the investment are the strong population growth in Southeast Asia, the continued expansion of the digital advertising and e-commerce markets, and the signs of new media platform needs by the mobile native generation.

IDN Media was established in 2014, and as a media platform company for Indonesian millennials and Generation Z, it aims to democratize information with the vision of providing access to appropriate and high-quality information for a better Indonesian society. Since its founding, the company has developed various digital media such as IDN Times, a news and entertainment digital media; Popbela.com, a fashion and beauty digital media for women; Popmama.com, a parenting guide for pregnant women, moms and dads; Yummy, a cooking video media, and FORTUNE Indonesia, a business media. In addition, IDN Media also operates IDN App, a content super app; GGWP, an eSports platform; ICE, a creator platform; and IDN Pictures, a film company. IDN Media offers a wide range of content through the multiple platforms it operates. As of July 2022, the number of monthly active users (MAU) has exceeded 80 million, and IDN Media has grown to become Indonesia's leading media companies within 8 years of its founding.

IDN Media's strengths are the communities and influencers who support high-quality user-generated content (UGC: a general term for content created and generated by users, including articles, live streams, illustrations, and comments) and the way in which it balances a stable supply of hyper-local content (super-community-based content particular to a specific region) with quality control. In addition, the tech team that improves and implements new media formats such as live streaming and the UI/UX of apps at high speed is expected to contribute greatly to the development of a super-app (which integrates multiple app functions used in smartphones that are widely used in Asia) that meets the needs of the new media platforms that will emerge in Southeast Asia.

Taking this investment as an opportunity, the Dentsu Group will combine the capabilities of IDN Media with the business development capabilities, creativity, and networks unique to the Group to support the creation and expansion of platform businesses that deliver new value to the mobile native generation, and will evolve R&D activities in Southeast Asia.

photo:
Brothers Winston Utomo (CEO) at the left and William Utomo (COO) at the right

Profile of IDN Media

Company Name: IDN Media
Location: IDN Media HQ
Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto Kav. 27 Lt. 16, Jakarta, Indonesia
Date of Establishment: June 8, 2014
Representative: Winston Utomo (Founder & CEO)
Line of Business: Media platform targeting millennials and Generation Z
URL: https://www.idn.media

#####

Contacts:

Investment inquiries:
Dentsu Innovation Initiative (within Dentsu Group Inc.)
URL: https://innovation.dentsu.com/ (Japanese language only)
E-mail: innovation-initiative@dentsu.co.jp

Media inquiries:
Jumpei Kojima
Chief Director
Group Corporate Communications Office
Dentsu Group Inc.
E-mail: group-cc@dentsu-group.com

Disclaimer

Dentsu Group Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
