- The Group awarded 25 Lions in total -

This year at Cannes Lions, Dentsu (Brand: "dentsu"; Headquarters: Dentsu Group Inc.; Head Office: Tokyo; President & Global CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) was awarded 25 Lions, including one Grand Prix (two Gold, eleven Silver, eleven Bronze) at Cannes Lions 2024*1, the world's largest festival of creativity.

Yasu Sasaki, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu,

and Creative Strategy Grand Prix winning team (Dentsu Creative Amsterdam)

Notably, Dentsu Creative Amsterdam's 'A Piece of Me' campaign, for Dutch telecoms giant KPN, won 'Creative Strategy' Grand Prix, in recognition of how the strategic planning redefined KPN's business, influenced consumers and impacted culture. The work, to educate youth about the risks of online shaming and sharing intimate photos, was also awarded a 'Health & Wellness' Silver Lion, 'Strategy' Silver Lion, 'Entertainment for Music' Silver Lion, and received twelve Shortlists.

Image: from 'A Piece of Me'

*1: Cannes Lions 2024 was held in Cannes, France from June 17 to 21. A total of 26,753 entries were submitted and judged in 30 Lions (categories).

*2: Please see the campaign from the URL below.

URL: https://vimeo.com/955870593/0029820e0f

